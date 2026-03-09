AGH Stock Rises 20% In Pre-Market What's The Trump, Drone Manufacturing, Pentagon Connection?



Investors in the deal include the Trump-linked American Ventures, Dominari Securities, and Unusual Machines.

Powerus aims to produce more than 10,000 drones a month, significantly higher than the average U.S. output. On Sunday, Aureus Greenway signed a merger agreement to acquire Autonomous Power Corp. through a deal involving its unit, Aureus Merger Sub.

Shares of Aureus Greenway Holdings (AGH) surged nearly 20% in pre-market trading on Monday following reports that drone maker Powerus plans to go public and list on the Nasdaq through a reverse merger with the company.

Aureus is backed by the U.S. President Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. If the pre-market levels hold, AGH shares would open at their highest levels since Oct. 28, 2025.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday, investors involved in the deal include the Trump-linked American Ventures and Unusual Machines (UMAC), where Donald Trump Jr. is a shareholder and advisory board member. Trump-affiliated Dominari Securities is also involved, while the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement Fund has committed a $50 million investment.

Trump Family Bets Big On U.S. Drone Manufacturing

The deal expands the Trump family's involvement in the fast-growing U.S. drone sector. Powerus CEO Andrew Fox said the reverse merger will give the company access to public capital to expand manufacturing and pursue acquisitions. After buying three companies in the past six months, Powerus aims to produce more than 10,000 drones a month, significantly more than the average U.S. output.

The company hopes to benefit from rising Pentagon demand for domestically produced drones, particularly after the U.S. restricted new Chinese-made drone models and launched initiatives to strengthen local manufacturing in the sector.

Initiatives such as Drone Dominance have a budget of more than $1 billion to procure“hundreds of thousands” of U.S.-made drone systems by 2027.

Aureus Also Moves To Acquire Autonomous Power Corp

On Sunday, Aureus Greenway signed a merger agreement to acquire Autonomous Power Corporation through a deal involving its unit, Aureus Merger Sub. Under the agreement, Merger Sub will merge with Autonomous Power, which will continue operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Aureus.

The deal includes a performance-based earn-out structure for Autonomous Power's existing shareholders. They could receive up to 42.5 million additional Aureus shares, increasing to 50 million shares if a planned PIPE financing closes before the transaction is completed.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish,' amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user simply said,“Breakout watch.”

Year-to date, the stock has surged more than 130%.

