Sri Lanka Navy Captures Heroin, Cocaine in Major Drug Bust


(MENAFN) In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Sri Lanka Navy reported the seizure of 103 kilograms of heroin along with nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine from a fishing trawler that was stopped in southern waters on Saturday night amid suspicions of drug smuggling, according to reports.

The confiscated drugs are believed to carry a street value of roughly 2.8 billion rupees, equivalent to about 9.3 million U.S. dollars, Deputy Defense Minister Aruna Jayasekara stated after visiting the scene on Sunday morning to examine both the vessel and the seized narcotics.

Jayasekara added that authorities had detained six individuals connected to the incident and that legal proceedings would be initiated against those implicated.

