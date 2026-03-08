403
Flights Resume on Limited Basis at UAE Airports Following Disruptions
(MENAFN) Airports across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have partially reopened on Sunday, restoring limited flight operations following disruptions caused by recent regional security concerns, according to reports.
Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) have resumed restricted services, while airports in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah are handling a reduced number of flights. Access to terminals is limited to travelers holding confirmed bookings, airport authorities said.
Major UAE carriers, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia, have restarted a limited schedule of flights and advised passengers to verify the status of their journeys, as operations remain subject to change.
Flight services at several UAE airports were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to security concerns but gradually resumed later that day.
The Chinese Consulate General in Dubai confirmed that airlines such as Air China, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, and Emirates are preparing to operate flights connecting Dubai with Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, to assist stranded passengers. Several confirmed flights were scheduled for March 8.
