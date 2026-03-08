403
SA’s Defense Systems Intercepts Drone Near Riyadh
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that its air defense systems successfully detected and destroyed a drone east of the capital, Riyadh, preventing it from reaching its intended target, according to reports.
Earlier the same day, authorities reported that a ballistic missile aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj province, southeast of Riyadh, fell in an uninhabited area.
A ministry spokesperson confirmed that the missile did not cause any casualties or damage.
