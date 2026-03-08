403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosions Rock Baghdad Amid Rising Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, loud explosions were reported in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq as regional tensions continued to escalate, according to local correspondents.
Reports from the city indicated that the blasts coincided with sirens inside the compound of the US Embassy despite statements by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, in which he said that Iran would refrain from targeting neighboring states unless attacks were launched from their territory.
Since Feb. 28, Iran has carried out missile and drone strikes directed at Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. Several of these strikes have caused casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential areas.
Tehran has stated that these operations are retaliatory measures in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths, including those of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
Reports from the city indicated that the blasts coincided with sirens inside the compound of the US Embassy despite statements by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, in which he said that Iran would refrain from targeting neighboring states unless attacks were launched from their territory.
Since Feb. 28, Iran has carried out missile and drone strikes directed at Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. Several of these strikes have caused casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential areas.
Tehran has stated that these operations are retaliatory measures in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths, including those of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment