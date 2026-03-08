Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hourly Power Cuts To Be In Effect In Some Regions On Sunday

2026-03-08 12:03:04
According to Ukrinform, Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook.

The schedules will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. until the end of the day.

It is noted that the power system situation may change. Information about the time and scope of outages will be published by regional power companies on their official websites.

Ukrenergo reminds that the restrictions are due to the consequences of the Russian army's rocket and drone attacks on the power system.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 7, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of the Chernivtsi regio with drones and rockets, causing damage.

