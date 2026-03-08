403
Qatar’s Air Defenses Thwart Most Iranian Missile Strikes
(MENAFN) Qatar announced on Sunday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted most of the missiles fired from Iran during an attack on Saturday, which involved 10 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles, with no casualties reported.
According to the Qatari Defense Ministry, six of the ballistic missiles were intercepted, while two fell into Qatar’s territorial waters and two landed in uninhabited areas, causing no harm. The ministry also stated that the two cruise missiles were successfully intercepted.
The ministry emphasized that Qatar’s armed forces are fully capable and prepared to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territory and respond to any external threat. Citizens, residents, and visitors were urged to stay calm, follow instructions from security authorities, and rely solely on official statements to prevent the spread of misinformation.
Since Feb. 28, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military facilities. Some of these strikes have caused casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential areas.
Tehran has stated that these attacks are in retaliation for a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has resulted in hundreds of deaths, including those of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
