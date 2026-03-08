403
Israeli Strike on Beirut’s Haret Hreik Kills Two People
(MENAFN) Two people were killed on Sunday after an Israeli strike targeted the Haret Hreik district in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to reports.
The attack occurred as hostilities intensify between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. Israeli forces have continued conducting airstrikes across areas in southern Lebanon as well as neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern outskirts.
Tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier have increased significantly since the conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran began on Feb. 28.
Hezbollah has continued firing rockets and artillery shells toward Israeli military positions near the border, saying the attacks are carried out in solidarity with Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip and in response to Israeli military actions within Lebanese territory.
