Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Western Hemisphere Presidents


2026-03-07 11:03:51
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with President Bukele of El Salvador, President Chaves and President-Elect Fernandez of Costa Rica, President Mulino of Panama, President Paz of Bolivia, President Asfura of Honduras, and President-Elect Kast of Chile on the margins of President Trump's Shield of the Americas Summit in Doral, Florida. The Secretary commended our partners for joining us in a shared commitment to disrupt cartel networks that operate across borders and their destabilizing effects on governments in our hemisphere.

