Turkey Seeks Diplomatic Solutions to End US-Israel-Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s foreign minister, said on Saturday that Türkiye continues diplomatic engagement aimed at ending the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Speaking after an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Fidan referenced Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s statement: “We will not attack unless attacked. We apologize for attacking.” Fidan noted that while the remark has prompted some internal debate within Iran, it reflects an important stance he has emphasized in diplomatic contacts.
Fidan also criticized Israel’s regional approach, stating: “Israel has adopted a strategy of causing instability, conflicts, and civil wars throughout the region. Together with our friendly and brotherly countries, we have adopted a peace-oriented policy against this approach.”
He highlighted Türkiye’s role in maintaining regional peace and stability despite surrounding turmoil, attributing this to the foreign policy pursued under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Regarding cooperation among Turkic states, Fidan said OTS members operate on mutual trust and have made progress in areas such as the economy, culture, and connectivity. He emphasized that the member states work closely to develop a common stance on global developments.
Fidan warned that the international system is becoming increasingly unpredictable, with international law frequently being disregarded, making solidarity among Turkic states even more important. He added that OTS members had issued a statement on regional developments, noting that any attack on one member state would be a matter of serious concern for the entire organization.
