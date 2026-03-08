Gujarat CM Inaugurates Key Civic Infrastructure Projects In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated a key civic infrastructure project and launched new government service facilities in Ahmedabad, including a major water distribution station in Ghatlodia and a sub-zonal administrative office in Bodakdev.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed water distribution station in the Ghatlodia ward of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s North-West Zone.

Built for Rs 55.31 crore, the facility includes an underground tank with a pump house having a storage capacity of 250 lakh litres and an overhead tank with a capacity of 25 lakh litres.

The project is expected to improve water supply in the Ghatlodia area and provide water with adequate pressure to an estimated population of around 1,25,000 residents across nearly four square kilometres.

CM Patel also inaugurated the newly constructed Bodakdev Sub-Zonal Office of the AMC, which has been named after Late Bansibhai Pranlal Patel, an iconic veteran photographer (1910-2014), renowned for clicking pictures of national figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

The new administrative centre has been developed to provide greater administrative convenience to residents of the West Zone.

Officials said the modern sub-zonal office will allow residents of Bodakdev and nearby areas to access municipal services locally without travelling to the main zonal office.

The building has been equipped with infrastructure for tax collection, civic centre services and various administrative functions intended to benefit local residents and improve service delivery.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the newly constructed sub-zonal office premises.

In Ghatlodia, Patel performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new building that will house the Revenue Department as well as Food and Civil Supplies Department offices.

Officials said the new offices are planned by the district administration to make government services more accessible by enabling citizens in the Ghatlodia area to obtain services more easily at a single location.