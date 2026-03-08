403
Iranian Cluster Missile Sparks Explosions Above Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Loud explosions were reported on Saturday evening after an Iranian cluster missile was seen in the skies over Jerusalem, according to correspondents in the area. Sirens sounded across central and southern Israel, with explosions also reported in Tel Aviv.
Israeli media noted that a “very limited barrage” launched from Iran was “fully intercepted” by Israeli air defense systems, and that the attacks included a fragmentation missile. Warning sirens were activated across multiple regions, including central Israel, Gush Dan, Sharon, Lachish, Beka'a, Samaria, and Jerusalem. A rocket and missile alert was also issued in Moshav Avivim in the Upper Galilee.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly claimed responsibility for the missile launches, describing them as a new wave of attacks against Israel.
A preliminary report from Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service, stated that one man was injured by shrapnel in Kfar Yuval in the Galilee Panhandle of northern Israel.
Since Feb. 28, Iran has launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Some of these attacks have caused casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential buildings. Tehran has said the strikes are in retaliation for a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
