Debris from Intercepted Aerial Object Causes Minor Damage in Dubai Marina
(MENAFN) Debris from a missile interception landed on the exterior of a tower in Dubai Marina on Saturday evening, causing what authorities described as a “minor incident,” according to the Dubai Media Office.
Officials confirmed that the debris originated from a successful aerial interception operation. The situation was contained, and no injuries were reported.
Earlier in the day, the UAE Ministry of Defense stated that the country’s air defense systems had intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran targeting the United Arab Emirates.
The incident occurred despite Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying that Iran would refrain from attacking neighboring countries unless strikes were launched from their territory.
Since Feb. 28, Iran has carried out missile and drone attacks toward Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. Some of these strikes have caused casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential buildings.
Tehran maintains that the attacks are in retaliation for a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
