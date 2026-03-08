403
Falling Debris from Air Interception Claims Life of Driver in Dubai
(MENAFN) An Asian driver was killed on Saturday evening in the Al Barsha area of Dubai after debris from a missile interception fell onto his vehicle, authorities reported.
The Dubai Media Office said in a statement that the aerial interception debris struck the car, resulting in the driver’s death. No additional details about the incident or the victim were provided.
Earlier on the same day, the media office reported that debris from another interception had hit the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina. Officials described that as a “minor incident,” and confirmed that no injuries occurred and the situation was contained.
Also on Saturday, the UAE Ministry of Defense said that its air defense systems had intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran targeting the UAE.
The incident occurred despite Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stating that Iran would refrain from attacking neighboring countries unless attacks were launched against it from their territory.
Since Feb. 28, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes toward Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Some of these strikes have caused casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential areas.
Tehran maintains that the attacks are in retaliation for a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
