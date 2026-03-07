T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton De Kock Slams ICC Over Travel Privileges Amid Airspace Restrictions

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the reports emerged that England would get back home before the Proteas and West Indies amid the airspace restrictions due to the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

South Africa and West Indies' players are stranded in India after the T20 World Cup 2026, as ongoing airspace restrictions prevent commercial flights from operating, leaving both teams stuck, while England were reportedly allowed to return home early. With overseas teams likely to have a stopover in Dubai, operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended due to Middle East airspace closures amid the US‐Israel‐Iran conflict.

Therefore, both South Africa and the West Indies had to wait longer for alternative flight arrangements, adding to the frustration of players and staff stranded far from home.

'West Indies and South Africa Are Just in the Dark'

As per the report by ESPN Cricinfo, England, West Indies, and South Africa's players will leave for home from India over the weekend on charter flights.

However, the Proteas cricketer Quinton de Kock has vehemently denied any communication received from the ICC regarding their travel plans or timelines, slamming the world governing body of cricket for leaving South Africa and the West Indies“in the dark” while England were allowed to head home early amid the logistical chaos.

“Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow?” de Kock wrote on Instagram story.

“@westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others,” he added.

South Africa's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end after a defeat to England in the semifinal at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on March 4. West Indies, on the other hand, were knocked out of the tournament after a Super 8 defeat to Team India in Kolkata on March 1. Despite their campaigns finishing earlier, South Africa and the West Indies remain stranded in India awaiting flights.

Vaughan Wants Equal Treatment for All Teams

Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his disappointment over the unequal treatment of teams, criticizing the ICC for allowing England to leave early while South Africa and West Indies continue to remain stranded in India.

“So England got knocked out on Thurs get a charter home today.. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata.. SA in the same position.” Vaughan wrote on X.

“That's where the power is all wrong.. All teams in this situation should be treated the same. Just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn't count,” he added.

- Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 7, 2026

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has openly voiced his frustrations on X over repeated delays, urging the ICC to provide clear travel updates as his team remains stranded in India amid ongoing airspace restrictions.

England were scheduled to leave India for home on Saturday, while South Africa and West Indies have to wait a little longer as their charter flights have been arranged for Sunday, March 8, leaving players frustrated after days of uncertainty due to airspace restrictions and closures amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

