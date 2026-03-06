ONEWAYLAB Showcases K-Beauty Devices At Cosmoprof Bologna 2026

ONEWAYLAB Co., Ltd., a Korea-based beauty and healthcare device company, announced its participation in Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026, taking place from March 26 to 28, 2026, at the Bologna Exhibition Centre in Italy. The company will exhibit at Hall 16A, Booth 7.

Following its successful participation in the 2025 edition, ONEWAYLAB will return to Cosmoprof Italy in 2026, reinforcing its commitment to long-term global expansion. The company will showcase its CE-certified flagship aesthetic devices designed for professional treatment environments, engaging with aesthetic clinics, salons, spas, and international buyers.

At the exhibition, ONEWAYLAB will present three core devices.

WAYBALM, a focused shockwave pulse care system designed to deliver treatments with no pain, no heat, and no downtime. As a face-lifting device, WAYBALM utilizes micro-cavitation effects combined with precision control technology to provide controlled mechanical stimulation, helping promote visible lifting and firming results in professional settings.

LESSENCE, a professional multi-channel ultrasound device developed to meet growing demand across medical spa (Medispa) environments, where medical treatments are combined with aesthetic spa services. Designed for body-focused treatments, LESSENCE supports improved blood circulation, lymphatic drainage, muscle pain relief, and skin condition improvement through stable ultrasound energy delivery. The device features interchangeable single- and four-head handpiece configurations that enhance operational efficiency while maintaining consistent energy output.

FILLD, a professional PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) magnetic device designed to complement aesthetic and wellness programs. Featuring a next-generation user interface and precise stimulation delivery, FILLD allows detailed cycle settings for customized treatments, enabling professional physiotherapists to easily configure tailored protocols.

During Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026, ONEWAYLAB will conduct on-site consultations with European aesthetic professionals and overseas distributors, aiming to strengthen its brand presence and establish new partnerships across the European market. The company expects the exhibition to serve as a strategic gateway for broader expansion throughout Europe. A company representative stated,“Through our participation in Cosmoprof Italy 2026, we will directly introduce WAYBALM, LESSENCE, and FILLD to global professionals. We are committed to delivering premium treatment experiences based on verified technology while providing reliable partnership opportunities and presenting a clear vision for global growth.”

As a CE-certified aesthetic device manufacturer based in Korea, ONEWAYLAB continues to gain recognition for its technological expertise and growth potential in the professional aesthetic device sector, further strengthening the global reputation of K-beauty innovation.

For more information, please visit or contact ....