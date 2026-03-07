403
China, South Korea Race to Pull Citizens from Middle East
(MENAFN) Asian nations are racing to extract their citizens from a rapidly deteriorating Middle East, with China and South Korea leading mass evacuation efforts following the US-Israeli large-scale military assault on Iran, media reported Saturday.
More than 260 Chinese nationals have crossed into Azerbaijan through an emergency evacuation operation coordinated by the Embassy of China in Iran, as Beijing moves swiftly to secure its citizens amid the spiraling conflict.
South Korea has mounted a broad regional rescue operation spanning multiple countries. Some 65 nationals in Qatar were transferred to Saudi Arabia, while 41 travelers departed Jordan via commercial flights with the direct support of embassy personnel stationed in Amman. Additional citizens were relocated from Kuwait, Bahrain, Israel, and Iraq to safer neighboring territories.
Seoul is deploying a 290-seat charter flight operated by Etihad Airways, set to depart Abu Dhabi on Sunday to repatriate stranded citizens from the United Arab Emirates, according to media, citing a Foreign Ministry statement. Approximately 3,000 South Koreans remain stranded in the UAE due to widespread flight disruptions.
Australia, meanwhile, has issued an urgent directive calling on its nationals across the region to depart immediately using any available commercial flights as the security situation continues to deteriorate.
The crisis intensified after the US and Israel launched a sweeping large-scale assault on Iran Saturday, killing more than 1,000 people — among them Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and top military commanders.
Tehran has struck back with relentless barrages targeting US bases, diplomatic facilities, and military personnel throughout the region, alongside strikes on multiple Israeli cities.
The cycle of strikes and counter-strikes continues to intensify.
