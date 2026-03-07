Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Gratitude To Slovak President For Principled Position And Solidarity

President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Gratitude To Slovak President For Principled Position And Solidarity


2026-03-07 02:03:23

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini for his principled position and solidarity following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan, AzerNEWS reports.

The post, shared on the President's X social media account, reads:

“Sincere gratitude to the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, for his principled position and solidarity following recent drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on civilian infrastructure in Nakhchivan.

Immediate support by Azerbaijan in the evacuation of Slovak diplomatic staff from Tehran is a clear manifestation of the high-level and strategic relations between our countries, and an expression of our commitment to international cooperation.”

MENAFN07032026000195011045ID1110830168



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search