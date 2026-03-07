President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Gratitude To Slovak President For Principled Position And Solidarity
The post, shared on the President's X social media account, reads:
“Sincere gratitude to the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, for his principled position and solidarity following recent drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on civilian infrastructure in Nakhchivan.
Immediate support by Azerbaijan in the evacuation of Slovak diplomatic staff from Tehran is a clear manifestation of the high-level and strategic relations between our countries, and an expression of our commitment to international cooperation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment