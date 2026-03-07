17 From J & K Clear UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Seventeen candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday.

Suvan Sharma topped the list from the Union territory with an all India rank of 148, followed by Sugandha Gupta with Rank 207.

Towseef Ahmad Ganaie from south Kashmir's Pulwama district achieved Rank 254, while Ritika Bhan secured Rank 456.

Bhan, a Kashmiri Pandit whose family currently resides in Jammu, is originally from Batpora, Shopian. She had earlier secured 17th rank in the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Entrance Examination and has completed her Master's in Zoology from Cluster University, Jammu.

Other qualifiers from J&K include Sooyash Raj Shivam (572 rank), Muneeb Afzal Parrah (581 rank), Ghulam Maya Din (683 rank), Dwarka Gaadhi (721 rank), Akash Jaggi (747 rank), Koh E Safa (763 rank) Yassar Ahmed Bhatti (811 rank), Abhishek Kumar Dhyawana (820 rank), Pankaj Kumar (856 rank), Mohd Ajaz Ul Rehman (869 rank), Azhar Asif Khan (886 rank), Mohd Sarfraz Choudhary (936 rank) and Irfan Ahmed Lone (957 rank).

In 2022, sixteen candidates from Jammu and Kashmir had cleared the prestigious nationwide competitive examination.

The written examination for Civil Services 2025 was conducted in August last year, followed by interviews held between December 2025 and February this year.

According to the Union Public Service Commission, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment across different services.

J&K UPSC Success Inspiring For Youth: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday congratulated aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, saying their achievement has brought pride to the Union Territory.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said the success of the candidates will inspire young aspirants across Jammu and Kashmir to work hard and pursue their dreams.

“Congratulations to all aspirants from J&K who have successfully cleared UPSC CSE-2025. Your success has brought pride to the UT and will inspire young aspirants across J&K to pursue their dreams,” Sinha said.

He also extended his best wishes to the successful candidates for their future roles in public service.

“I wish all the successful candidates a bright and fulfilling career in public service,” the Lieutenant Governor added.

J&K Youth Showing Their Potential: CM

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday congratulated candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, calling their achievement a moment of immense pride for the region.

In a felicitation message, Omar praised the hard work, perseverance and dedication of the successful aspirants, saying their accomplishment reflects the determination and potential of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Your success is a moment of pride for the entire region and a testament to the talent and determination of our youth,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the achievement of these young aspirants would inspire many more students across Jammu and Kashmir to set high goals and pursue their dreams with commitment and sincerity.

Omar also wished all the successful candidates a bright and fulfilling career in public service and expressed hope that they would contribute meaningfully to the nation's development and governance.