US Reaffirms Travel Warning For Pakistan, KP And Balochistan On 'Do Not Travel' List

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The United States Department of State has issued new travel advisories regarding Pakistan, keeping the country on the Level 3 list and advising its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan.

The advisory states that risks of armed conflict, terrorism, crime, and kidnapping exist in Pakistan, therefore travelers should carefully consider their plans before visiting.

According to the travel advisory, while Pakistan overall remains at Level 3, the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been placed under Level 4, meaning American citizens are advised not to travel to these areas.

The US State Department said that extremist and terrorist groups in Pakistan have carried out numerous attacks in the past and there remains a possibility of such attacks in the future.

The statement added that most terrorism-related incidents occur in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, although major cities such as Karachi and Islamabad have also witnessed attacks in the past.

The advisory warned that terrorist attacks can occur without prior warning. Potential targets may include transport hubs, hotels and tourist locations, markets and shopping centers, military and security facilities, airports and railway stations, educational institutions, hospitals, places of worship, and government buildings.

The advisory also noted that the Government of Pakistan has placed certain restrictions on the movement of US government officials. During travel in some areas of Pakistan, US government personnel are required to use armed security and armored vehicles.

Additionally, US government staff are generally not permitted to attend large gatherings, political rallies, or religious events.

The State Department further stated that individuals holding dual US and Pakistani citizenship may face limitations in receiving full consular services from the US Embassy if they are arrested or detained in Pakistan, as Pakistani law treats them solely as Pakistani citizens.

According to the advisory, Balochistan has active militant groups, including separatist movements that have carried out deadly attacks in the past. The statement also mentioned that attempted killings and kidnappings are common in the province.

The US government also warned that terrorist and insurgent groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former tribal areas regularly conduct attacks. It noted that such groups have previously targeted polio vaccination teams and security personnel, while incidents of kidnapping and attempted killings continue to be reported.

It is worth noting that on March 3, 2026, the United States Department of State ordered the departure of non-essential US government staff and their family members from the US consulates in Lahore and Karachi due to security concerns. However, there has been no change in the current status of the US Embassy in Islamabad.