CENTCOM Says Over 3,000 Targets Hit In Iran As War Enters Second Week

2026-03-07 05:01:09
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said more than 3,000 targets inside Iran have been struck over the past week as the conflict enters its eighth day.

CENTCOM said in a statement Saturday that the United States will not slow the pace of its military operations against Iran.

Iranian media reported overnight strikes in several areas, including western Tehran, the Ekbatan district, and the Mehrabad International Airport.

Iran has also continued its retaliatory attacks, targeting Israeli cities and U.S. military bases across the region, according to media outlests reports.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it launched missile attacks toward Tel Aviv as part of its response to the ongoing strikes.

International media have also reported missile launches toward Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

According to reports, the conflict began last week when U.S. and Israeli forces launched large-scale strikes against Iranian targets.

Early strikes reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, significantly escalating tensions across the region.

Meanwhile, reports warn that continued exchanges of strikes between Iran, the United States, and Israel could expand the conflict and further destabilize the Middle East.

Khaama Press

