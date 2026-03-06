Foreigner Preparing Double Terrorist Attack Detained In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

According to available information, the perpetrator was initially supposed to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of a Ukrainian soldier. The terrorist then planned to remotely detonate the bomb when the soldier approached the car. After emergency services arrived at the scene, another explosive device planted nearby was supposed to go off.

SSU officers foiled the enemy's plan in advance and detained the suspect at his place of residence while he was equipping the IED with mobile phones for remote activation.

During searches, a homemade bomb and components for its manufacture, a mobile phone with evidence of cooperation with the Russian Federation, and combat grenades were seized from the detainee.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General on Facebook, the investigation found that the 42-year-old citizen of the Republic of Armenia has been living in Kyiv in his wife's apartment for many years, but has no permanent job or income. Through an acquaintance, he received an offer of part-time construction work and the contact information of an alleged employer. In reality, it turned out to be a representative of the Russian special services who offered to make an improvised explosive device and carry out a terrorist attack. After receiving several thousand hryvnias, the suspect agreed to cooperate.

The money for purchasing the necessary components was transferred to his wife's bank account. He spent part of the funds on his own needs and the rest on purchasing materials. To manufacture explosives, the man purchased four mobile phones, SIM cards, and special substances. Following the instructions of his supervisor, he made an improvised explosive device, which he was later to plant in a designated location. He was promised 20,000 hryvnias for completing the task.

Law enforcement officers detained the man before he could plant the explosives, so the crime was not carried out.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the man was notified of his suspicion of preparing to commit a terrorist act-preparing an explosion that poses a danger to human life and health (Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect was remanded in custody as a preventive measure.

The article provides for up to 12 years' imprisonment, with or without confiscation of property.

