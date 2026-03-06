Ben Stiller Lashes Out At White House For Clip From His Movie, Demands It To Be Taken Down

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ben Stiller is pulling up the official White House social media account. The social media account used a clip from 'Tropic Thunder'.

Ben Stiller, 60, shared a statement to X, formerly Twitter, after Trump's White House posted a video featuring a compilation of several movies and TV shows including 'Top Gun', 'Superman', 'Transformers', 'Breaking Bad', 'Iron Man' and more, including Stiller's 2008 comedy 'Tropic Thunder', cut with clips seemingly of U.S. military operations, reports 'People' magazine.

"Justice the American way”, the White House captioned their post. The actor then responded, "Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie”.

As per 'People', Ben Stiller is one of many celebrities who have spoken out after the White House used their content on its social media channels, including Celine Dion, Bruce Springsteen, Linkin Park, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and Radiohead.

This week, Kesha spoke out after the White House using her song 'Blow' in a video that featured a fighter jet firing a missile at a naval ship and an explosion. "It's come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war”, Kesha, 39, wrote in an Instagram Stories post on March 2. "Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane”.

The singer added that she "absolutely" does not "approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind”.

In response to Kesha's statement, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung reposted her words on X, adding,“All these 'singers' keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they're bitching about. Thank you for your attention to this matter”.

Earlier, the Trump Administration had shared a video highlighting recent ICE arrests in December, which was heavily condemned.