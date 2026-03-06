Mubite Introduces New Global Trading Platform Integration With Instant Funding Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prague-based crypto prop trading firm Mubite is officially expanding into the United Kingdom and the United States. The expansion gives traders access to real exchange liquidity (Binance and ByBit), fast account setup, funded accounts up to $200,000, profit splits of up to 90%, instant payouts, and multiple funding paths tailored to different trading styles. With transparent rules, strong trader support, and a long-term scaling model up to $1,000,000, Mubite continues to position itself as a serious global player in crypto prop trading.

Mubite, one of Europe's fastest-growing crypto prop trading firms, has introduced a new trading infrastructure through its integration with enabling a streamlined simulated trading environment for traders worldwide.

After building a strong presence across Europe and Asia, Mubite continues expanding its ecosystem with a platform designed to provide traders with a seamless experience and access to Mubite's industry-leading funding programs.

Through the integration with traders globally can access Mubite's core features including instant funding, one-step or two-step challenges, and a fully integrated simulated crypto prop trading environment.



What Traders Can Expect from Mubite

Traders participating through Mubite's platform can benefit from:

Simulated funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $200,000

Industry-leading profit split of up to 90/10 (90% to the trader)

Fast payouts, with many processed within 4 hours, available 24/7 in crypto and fiat

No hidden fees, no recurring costs, and no minimum trading days on most challenges

Full support via live chat and the Mubite Discord community

Mubite's platform and website available in 12 languages

Transparent trading rules designed to create a fair trading environment

The integration enables a seamless, automated experience for global traders, including easy account setup, automated credential creation, and real-time simulated market access.

Mubite: Built for Traders

At its core, Mubite is focused on creating opportunities for skilled traders to demonstrate performance within a structured environment.

Through its programs, traders can access simulated capital allocations up to $200,000, with the ability to retain up to 90% of simulated profits based on performance metrics.

Rather than requiring traders to commit significant personal capital, Mubite's model allows traders to focus on strategy development, consistency, and disciplined risk management within a simulated trading environment.

Three Ways to Get Funded

Mubite offers three pathways to funding for traders:

Classic Two-Step Challenge

A structured evaluation where traders demonstrate profitability and risk management across two stages.

A streamlined evaluation designed to accelerate the funding process.

Traders can bypass evaluations entirely and gain access to simulated capital allocations immediately after identity verification.

All programs operate under Mubite's transparent trading rules, including defined drawdown limits and clearly structured risk parameters.

Profit withdrawals are available weekly, with many requests processed the same day.

Crypto Tournaments and Community

Mubite regularly organizes crypto prop trading tournaments designed to bring traders together to compete, learn, and refine their strategies.

These events often include:

Educational webinars

Mentorship sessions

Strategy discussions

Risk management tools such as position-size control and drawdown monitoring

Following successful events in Prague, Mubite plans to expand tournaments to additional regions including Dubai, Asia, and other global trading hubs in 2026.

Performance-Based Scaling

Mubite's structured scaling plan, allows traders to progressively increase their simulated capital allocation based on performance. Traders demonstrating consistent profitability and disciplined risk management may scale their accounts up to $1,000,000 in simulated capital allocation, enabling long-term development of professional trading strategies.

Fast Support and Transparent Operations

Mubite emphasizes operational transparency and trader support.

The firm provides:

Active support through Discord, email, and live chat

Fast payout processing

Clear trading rules and platform documentation

These efforts have helped Mubite build a strong reputation within the global trading community.

A Prague-Based Firm with Global Reach

Headquartered in Prague, Mubite has attracted traders from more than 50 countries.

The integration with strengthens Mubite's infrastructure, enabling traders worldwide to access Mubite's simulated trading environment through a streamlined and user-friendly platform.

The Next Phase of Mubite's Vision

Mubite continues developing its ecosystem with several initiatives planned for the coming year:

Expansion of trading tournaments and community events

Launch of the Mubite Academy, focused on trading psychology, strategy, and risk management

Growth of Mubite's global affiliate network

Strategic partnerships with trading educators and communities

The firm's long-term vision is to build a comprehensive environment where traders can develop professional-level skills and demonstrate consistent performance.

Ready to take your trading career to the next level? Start your journey with Mubite today and discover why this Czech-born firm is making waves globally in the world of crypto prop trading.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: Petr Andreas

