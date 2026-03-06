UAE Air Defences Intercept 9 Ballistic Missiles, 112 Drones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates announced that the country's air defence systems detected 9 ballistic missiles today, March 6, 2026 all of which were intercepted and destroyed.

The ministry also reported the detection of 112 drones, noting that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 109 of them, while 3 drones fell within the country's territory, according to its statement on social media.

It added that since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, a total of 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 190 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and 2 landed within the UAE.

During the same period, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected, with 1,110 intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country's territory.

The ministry further stated that 8 cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

According to the ministry, these attacks resulted in 3 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, in addition to 112 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces remain on high alert and at full readiness to deal with any threats and to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country's security, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and resources.