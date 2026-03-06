Patrick Marcotte Uses ASMR To Advocate For Everyday Calm

From his quiet studio in Montreal, Patrick Marcotte is encouraging people everywhere to reclaim stillness in a world that never stops.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Montreal, Quebec, 6th March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Content creator Patrick Marcotte, founder of the YouTube channel Patrick's ASMR, is using his platform to raise awareness about the growing need for calm in people's everyday lives - especially amid rising stress and screen fatigue. Rather than offering flashy self-help routines, Patrick is championing something simpler: intentional quiet.







“People don't need more noise,” Marcotte says.“They need space. They need room to breathe, even if it's just for ten minutes a day.”

His channel, launched in January 2023, has quietly gained traction not through viral videos, but through trust. Viewers use his soft-spoken recordings to fall asleep, cope with anxiety, or simply reset. And now, Patrick is encouraging others to think of calm not as a treat, but as a daily tool for well-being.

The Case for Calm

According to the American Psychological Association, 75% of adults report moderate to high levels of stress, and over 40% of Gen Z adults experience anxiety on a regular basis. Quiet rituals like ASMR, meditation, and breathwork are increasingly used to reduce these levels - but many people still don't know where to start.

“I always say, you don't need an app, a course, or a routine,” Marcotte explains.“Just start with one moment of quiet. That's it. That's the first move.”

Recent studies back this up. Researchers at UCLA found that short sessions of intentional quiet, even as short as five minutes, can significantly reduce cortisol and support nervous system regulation. ASMR, in particular, has shown promise in decreasing heart rate and enhancing relaxation, especially in high-anxiety populations.

A Creator Who Keeps It Real

What makes Patrick's approach stand out is its simplicity. He doesn't use elaborate sets or gimmicks. His videos focus on soft sounds, ambient textures, and a steady voice. He speaks with intention. He never forces content just to stay in the algorithm.

“If I'm not feeling calm, I don't film,” he says.“My videos have to come from the same space I'm asking viewers to be in.”

In an age of burnout and performance, that consistency - and honesty - matters.

A Call for Quiet (That Anyone Can Answer)

Marcotte's campaign isn't about downloads or donations. It's a quiet advocacy movement. His ask: build your own calm space, even if it's small. That could be:



Five minutes of silence before bed



A no-phone morning walk



Whispering your thoughts into a journal

Listening to a calming voice before sleep



“People think rest has to be earned,” Marcotte says.“But we're human. We need it to function. Start treating calm like a necessity, not a reward.”

What You Can Do Today

To support this quiet movement and reduce everyday stress:



Pause once a day with no input - no music, no scrolling, just stillness.



Start a“one-sound” habit - listen to one calming sound (wind, water, paper turning) each night.



Follow creators who slow you down, not speed you up.

Respect your off-hours - build“do not disturb” time into your evenings.



“We can't control how fast the world moves,” Marcotte says.“But we can create moments where we slow down, even just a little. That's where peace starts.”

About Patrick's ASMR

Patrick Marcotte is the creator of Patrick's ASMR, a YouTube channel launched in January 2023 that focuses on calm, connection, and mindfulness. Based in Montreal, he produces quiet, intention-led content to help people rest, recharge, and reconnect to themselves through ASMR. His work has been praised for its simplicity, sincerity, and emotional impact. Patrick creates from a place of empathy, with a focus on helping others feel seen and supported.