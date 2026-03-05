Harshdeep Kaur Shares 'Musical Mahaul' With SRK, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Singer Harshdeep Kaur delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of a special“musical mahaul” as she spent time with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The singer offered a warm peek into the star-studded moment, celebrating music, nostalgia and good company at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, which took place on March 5.

Harshdeep took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and added the song“Zaalima”, which she sang in the Bollywood superstar's film“Raees”.

“Deedar tera milne ke baad hi... @iamsrk,” she wrote as the caption.

She also shared a picture posing next to Abhishek, Aishwarya and singer Sonu Nigam.

“Musical Maahaul at #ArjunWedsSaaniya,” she wrote as the caption.

Harshdeep is popularly known as "Sufi Ki Sultana" because of her soulful Sufi renditions. After winning titles in two reality shows, Kaur established herself as a lead singer in Bollywood soundtracks.

She has worked with leading music directors, including A R Rahman, Pritam Chakraborty, Vishal–Shekhar, Salim–Sulaiman, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Amit Trivedi, Shantanu Moitra, Tanishk Bagchi, Himesh Reshammiya, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sohail Sen.

She's one of the very few Indian singers to have sung for a Hollywood film. Her track R.I.P., composed by AR Rahman, was a part of Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle's film 127 Hours.

Some of her popular songs include Katiya Karun from Rockstar, Dilbaro from Raazi, Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ik Onkar from Rang De Basanti, Zaalima from Raees, Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho, Bari Barsi from Band Baaja Baaraat, Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jugni Ji from Cocktail, and Twist Kamariya from Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Arjun Tendulkar got married to his long-time partner, Saaniya Chandhok on Friday, after months of preparations and celebrations. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in August 2025.

Arjun's fiancée, Saaniya, is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who comes from a prominent business family and is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Gup. She has built a career in the pet-care and animal welfare sector and is known for her work as a veterinary technician and entrepreneur.