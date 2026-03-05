US Suspends Operations At Its Embassy In Kuwait City

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

The United States has suspended operations at its embassy in Kuwait City, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday, amid US and Israeli strikes against Iran.

In a statement, the State Department said, "While there have been no reported injuries to US personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State.

"The Travel Advisory for Kuwait remains at a Level 3: Reconsider Travel. US citizens should consult the most current Travel Advisory and country information state."

The statement urged US citizens in Kuwait to depart the country, if they can do so safely, using commercial or other available transportation options. US citizens unable to depart should shelter in place.

The authority said those US citizens requiring emergency assistance, including consular services and information on available departure options, may contact the Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the United States and Canada).

The Department stressed that US citizens are strongly encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrolment Programme (STEP) state to receive security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai also announced closure on March 4 amid the escalating regional conflict.

Services at the two facilities will not be provided until further notice, after the Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees to leave the UAE due to the threat of armed conflict on March 3.

Meanwhile, for Americans without a valid US passport, the mission clarified arrangements would be made to provide passport services once security conditions permit.



