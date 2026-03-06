403
Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For March 6
|Currencies
|Code
|Exchange rate
|1 US dollar
|USD
|1.7
|1 euro
|EUR
|1.9741
|1 Australian dollar
|AUD
|1.1948
|1 Belarusian ruble
|BYN
|0.5961
|1 UAE dirham
|AED
|0.4628
|100 South Korean won
|KRW
|0.1155
|1 Czech crown
|CZK
|0.081
|1 Chinese yuan
|CNY
|0.2463
|1 Danish krone
|DKK
|0.2642
|1 Georgian lari
|GEL
|0.6239
|1 Hong Kong dollar
|HKD
|0.2173
|1 Indian rupee
|INR
|0.0185
|1 British pound sterling
|GBP
|2.2715
|1 Swedish krona
|SEK
|0.1844
|1 Swiss franc
|CHF
|2.1777
|1 Israeli shekel
|ILS
|0.5504
|1 Canadian dollar
|CAD
|1.2444
|1 Kuwaiti dinar
|KWD
|5.5243
|100 Kazakh tenge
|KZT
|0.3443
|1 Qatari rial
|QAR
|0.4662
|1 Kyrgyz som
|KGS
|0.0194
|100 Hungarian forints
|HUF
|0.5092
|1 Moldovan leu
|MDL
|0.0982
|1 Norwegian krone
|NOK
|0.1759
|100 Uzbek som
|UZS
|0.014
|100 Pakistani rupees
|PKR
|0.6078
|1 Polish zloty
|PLN
|0.4621
|1 Romanian leu
|RON
|0.3878
|100 Russian rubles
|RUB
|2.1629
|1 Serbian dinar
|RSD
|0.0168
|1 Singapore dollar
|SGD
|1.3298
|1 Saudi rial
|SAR
|0.4529
|1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|XDR
|2.3204
|1 Turkish lira
|TRY
|0.0386
|1 Turkmen manat
|TMT
|0.4857
|1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|UAH
|0.0389
|100 Japanese yen
|JPY
|1.0781
|1 New Zealand dollar
|NZD
|1.0036
