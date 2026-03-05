Mcgill Hose & Coupling Revolutionizes Custom Hose Assembly Ordering With New Online Configurator Tool

East Longmeadow, MA - March 5, 2026 - McGill Hose & Coupling, a leading custom hose assembly fabricator and distributor of industrial hose and fluid handling component, is proud to announce the launch of its new online Hose Assembly Configurator.

Powered by Danfoss's Hose Assembly Pro-a digital tool using Intelli technology-this platform enables customers to design, validate, and request quotes for custom hose assemblies online with engineering precision.

The new platform, accessible at , allows procurement managers, engineers, and maintenance professionals to design, configure, and request quotes for PTFE, Air Conditioning, Engine/Fuel, Hydraulic, LPG and Thermoplastic custom hose assemblies 24/7. By integrating Danfoss's advanced product data, the tool integrates hose, fitting, and accessory selection with real-time compatibility checks based on pressure, temperature, media, and other S.T.A.M.P.E.D. factors. Users can submit configurations instantly for rapid quotes from McGill's product selection experts.

Key Features of the Hose Assembly Configurator:



Interactive Design Interface: Users can intuitively select hoses, fittings, and accessories based on specific application requirements such as pressure, temperature, and media.

Real-Time Validation: The system, backed by Danfoss engineering logic, automatically validates component compatibility to prevent configuration errors.

Streamlined Quoting: Once a design is complete, users can instantly submit their configuration to the McGill Hose & Coupling team for a rapid quote and fulfillment. Mobile Accessibility: The tool is fully optimized for desktop and mobile devices, allowing field technicians to configure assemblies directly from the job site.

"We are constantly looking for ways to make doing business with us easier and more efficient for our customers," said Alex McGill, President at McGill Hose & Coupling. "By partnering with Danfoss to deploy the Hose Assembly Pro, we are bridging the gap between digital convenience and industrial expertise. Our customers can now visualize and spec their assemblies with confidence, knowing they are backed by the quality and reliability McGill is known for."

This digital initiative complements McGill Hose & Coupling's established reputation for high-quality custom fabrication. While the online tool handles the specifications, the final assembly, testing, and fabrication continue to be performed by McGill's certified technicians to ensure the highest standards of safety and performance.

To try the new Hose Assembly Configurator, visit . To learn more about McGill Hose & Coupling's full range of custom assembly capabilities, visit .

About McGill Hose and Coupling:

McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized hose assemblies and fluid conveyance products. With a legacy of excellence, the company operates from three modern facilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and remains committed to delivering quality hose assemblies, products and solutions across the United States. McGill Hose is ITAR registered and holds ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certifications from TUV SUD. With their long standing membership in NAHAD's Hose Safety Institute, McGill delivers value-engineered solutions, custom fabrication, and rapid service.

McGill Hose services the Aerospace, Agricultural, Chemical, Construction, Environmental, Food & Beverage, Government, Marine, Material Handling, Mining, OEM, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Transport, Trucking and Woodworking industries, and has been family owned and operated since 1962.

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification. Their solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. They also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities. A family-owned Danish company founded in 1933 with over 41,000 employees worldwide, Danfoss creates long-term value through sustainable innovation.