4 Bitcoin Charts Show BTC Price Forming A Bottom

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin has cooled from its all-time high and is tracing a defined range, yet several technical signals point to a potential bottom and a renewed ascent. The asset remains roughly 42% below its peak of around $126,000, with price action compressing in the $60,000 to $72,000 zone. After a dip to $60,000 on Feb. 6, Bitcoin rallied to a 30-day high near $74,000 and has since pulled back to about $72,500. Analysts describe the formation as an Adam-and-Eve bottom on shorter timeframes, while the BTC -to-gold ratio tests cycle-support levels, suggesting that risk-off pressures could be easing as buyers accumulate near critical supports. For context and data, traders often reference market pages like the Bitcoin price hub.



Bitcoin is potentially forming an Adam-and-Eve bottom on shorter timeframes, signaling a trend reversal.

The BTC -to-gold ratio is revisiting cycle-low territory, a pattern historically associated with bottoming conditions.

BTC has retested a multi-year trend line that has marked bear-market bottoms in prior cycles, bolstering the case for support validity.

Price action has produced a breakout above the $70,000 neckline, but sustained strength above that level is required to confirm a new uptrend. Analysts emphasize that a meaningful recovery would depend on a slowdown in profit-taking and a clear break above nearby resistance zones.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: In a market shaped by liquidity cycles and shifting risk appetite, BTC's path remains tethered to whether key support holds and whether demand resumes near pivotal levels. Observers watch macro cues, on-chain signals, and the pace of price action around the breakout threshold at $70,000 to gauge the durability of any potential reversal.

Why it matters

The emergence of a potential bottom could recalibrate sentiment among both retail and institutional participants. If the pattern holds, traders may eye renewed liquidity and interest as Bitcoin challenges the upper end of the current range, potentially paving the way for a sustained rally rather than another extended consolidation phase.

Patterns like Adam-and-Eve bottoms historically precede meaningful upside, especially when a neckline break is supported by a convincing close above resistance. The confluence of a rising pattern on shorter timeframes and a test of a longer-term trend line suggests that bulls could gain traction if buying pressure persists through the next few sessions.

However, the market remains wary. Even with a break above the neckline, a lack of momentum or renewed selling could reassert the bear narrative, keeping BTC tethered to a broad range. In such a scenario, on-chain activity, volatility regimes, and macro developments would play a decisive role in testing whether a bottom is truly in or merely forming a temporary floor.



Monitor BTC price action around the $70,000 level and observe whether price closes above that benchmark on consecutive daily candles.

Watch the BTC-to-gold ratio for signs of a sustained move away from cycle lows, which could corroborate a broader risk-on shift. Assess momentum indicators, including RSI and MACD, for confirmation of a trend reversal and a shift in buying pressure.



BTC price action: bottom near $60,000 on Feb. 6, followed by a rally to around $74,000 and a retracement to roughly $72,500, with a breakout above $70,000 on the neckline observed in the wake of the pattern.

Adam-and-Eve bottom concept and related analysis, including commentary on the evolving pattern on shorter timeframes.

Bitcoin-to-gold ratio studies showing a 13-month downtrend and cycle-low considerations, with historical context from bear-market bottoms in prior cycles. TradingView data illustrating BTC's approach to a multi-year trend line that has marked previous bottoms in 2018 and 2022.

What to watch next

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has moved through a landscape defined by volatility, where a wraparound of support and resistance levels often decides whether a mid-range rebound matures into a sustained rally. The asset's rebound from a $60,000 floor-achieved on Feb. 6-to a 30-day peak near $74,000 demonstrates a resilient bid that could underpin further gains if buyers maintain price discipline around the $70,000 mark. A break above that neckline, followed by a stable daily close, would be the clearest evidence that the bottom formation is taking hold. Analysts who track the 12-hour charts have highlighted the ongoing Adam-and-Eve bottom as a bullish reversal flag, albeit with the caveat that the pattern's success hinges on demand persistence rather than mere technical breadth.

On-chain dynamics and cross-asset signals add further texture. The BTC-to-gold ratio has been trending lower for about 13 months, a drift that has historically coincided with macro risk-off shifts and liquidity constraints. Yet, when BTC eventually resumes price discovery, the pattern often aligns with renewed appetite for risk assets, as observed in prior bear-market troughs. The pattern's proponents argue that BTC's relative weakness against gold in recent months could be indicative of a mispricing correction that unfolds once the downtrend exhausts itself. In the same vein, the macro setup-characterized by bouts of volatility and cautious positioning-has kept traders vigilant for a decisive breakout above key thresholds. A noteworthy observation from market participants is the alignment between the neckline break at $70,000 and the subsequent penetration of the trend line that has historically signaled deeper bottoms in Bitcoin's history.

Further confirmation comes from market observers monitoring the broader technical matrix. TradingView data show Bitcoin retesting a multi-year support trend line on a monthly basis, a move that has preceded recoveries in past cycles. Several traders have spoken to the idea that a retest, if followed by a confirmed bounce, could catalyze a renewed upside phase. In a recent post, a market analyst noted that if history repeats, the price could stage a meaningful upside after a successful test of the line, a thesis that has driven cautious optimism among some market participants. Others have highlighted that even with a robust breakout, sustained upside requires more than a single bullish candle; it demands sustained conviction across price action, volume, and on-chain metrics.

As with any market-sensitive analysis, caution remains warranted. A breakout above $70,000 is a necessary step, but not a promise of a new long-term bull run. The narrative hinges on many moving parts: the tempo of profit-taking, the depth of liquidity, the strength of macro cues, and unseen catalysts such as regulatory developments and institutional participation. The tension between optimism around a bottom and the risk of renewed volatility is likely to define the near-term trajectory. For now, traders will be watching whether the price can hold above the critical zone and whether the longer-term trend line can serve as a reliable anchor for continued upside in the weeks ahead.

Related analyses and ongoing coverage continue to emphasize that the interplay between chart patterns, cross-asset signals, and macro conditions will determine whether Bitcoin transitions from a corrective phase into a more durable upcycle. As always, readers are encouraged to verify the situation across multiple data sources and to monitor official statements and market-moving events that influence sentiment and liquidity in the space.

