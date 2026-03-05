Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel Loads Up On $15M In Stock, BRK Resumes Share Buybacks

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel Loads Up On $15M In Stock, BRK Resumes Share Buybacks


2026-03-05 09:01:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Greg Abel has purchased the company's Class A stock worth $15 million, according to the latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a separate filing, the company also announced that it had begun repurchasing its own stock. Berkshire stated that it can buy its Class A or Class B stock at any time it believes the“repurchase price is below our intrinsic value.”

Berkshire Hathaway's Class B shares were up more than 1% in Thursday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN05032026007385015968ID1110822702



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search