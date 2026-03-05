Western Union Taps Sasai To Expand Remittances Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Western Union has joined forces with Sasai Fintech, a business unit of Cassava Technologies, to launch a mobile application aimed at expanding international money transfer services for consumers in South Africa. The initiative seeks to widen access to digital remittances for users who increasingly rely on smartphones and mobile connectivity to manage cross-border payments.

The co-branded application enables customers in South Africa to send money internationally through a digital platform that combines Western Union's global transfer network with Sasai's payment infrastructure. The service allows transfers to bank accounts, digital wallets and physical cash collection points across hundreds of thousands of locations worldwide, reflecting a broader shift toward mobile-first financial services across Africa.

Executives from both companies say the partnership reflects growing demand for flexible digital tools that allow individuals and families to move money across borders with greater convenience. Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, head of Africa at Western Union, said the collaboration aims to connect consumers with global financial networks while supporting economic links between diaspora communities and households on the continent.

South Africa hosts one of the continent's most digitally connected populations, with widespread smartphone adoption and expanding internet coverage shaping how financial services are delivered. National survey data shows that nearly four out of five households have internet access, with the majority connecting through mobile devices. Analysts note that such connectivity has accelerated the development of mobile banking, digital wallets and online remittance platforms across the region.

Outbound personal remittances from South Africa have also grown steadily. Market estimates indicate that more than one billion dollars was transferred abroad in 2024, underscoring the country's role as a hub for labour mobility and cross-border financial flows within Africa and beyond. Migrant workers, international students and multinational business links all contribute to demand for fast and affordable international transfers.

See also DUBIMED: Setting the Standard for Aesthetic Medical Excellence Across the GCC

The new mobile service is designed to streamline the process of sending funds abroad. Customers can register through the application, verify their identity digitally and initiate transfers using several funding methods. These include debit and credit cards, bank transfers and payment through Sasai's retail network, which spans more than 150,000 outlets across multiple African markets.

Cassava Technologies views the partnership as part of a broader effort to strengthen digital payments infrastructure across the continent. Darlington Mandivenga, chief executive of fintech and digital platforms at the company, said integrating Western Union's transfer capabilities with Sasai's technology platform could help expand financial inclusion and support remittance flows between diaspora communities and their families.

The collaboration also highlights the growing importance of platform-based financial ecosystems in Africa's fintech landscape. Sasai operates a“super-app” model that integrates messaging, payments, digital commerce and remittance services within a single interface. Industry observers say this approach mirrors trends in Asia and Latin America, where multi-service mobile platforms have reshaped how consumers access banking and payment services.

Western Union has been expanding its digital offerings as global remittance patterns evolve. Traditional cash-based transfers remain significant in many regions, yet mobile apps and online channels account for an increasing share of transactions. Digital transfers typically offer lower costs and faster processing, encouraging financial service providers to invest in mobile platforms and partnerships with fintech firms.

Africa has emerged as a particularly dynamic market for such collaborations. The continent's financial technology sector has attracted strong investor interest over the past decade, driven by rapid smartphone adoption, large unbanked populations and the expansion of mobile money networks. Governments and regulators have also encouraged innovation in digital payments to support economic growth and improve access to financial services.

See also deVere signs World Champion Skye Nicolson in major sponsorship deal

Western Union's global network spans more than 200 countries and territories and connects to billions of bank accounts, digital wallets and payment cards. The company has gradually shifted its strategy toward integrating digital tools alongside its extensive retail presence, allowing customers to choose between online transfers and physical cash collection depending on local preferences.

Sasai Fintech, part of the broader Cassava Technologies group founded by entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, positions itself as a pan-African fintech platform focused on payments, remittances and digital commerce solutions. Its technology infrastructure includes licensing frameworks, payment processing tools and financial services modules designed to support businesses and consumers across multiple African markets.

Technology analysts say partnerships between global payment companies and regional fintech firms are likely to intensify as competition grows in the remittance sector. International transfers remain a vital source of income for many households across Africa, and digital channels are increasingly seen as the most effective way to expand access while lowering transaction costs.

Financial inclusion remains a key policy objective across the continent, where millions of people still operate outside the formal banking system. Mobile-based services have played a crucial role in bridging that gap, allowing users to send, receive and store money through digital wallets without relying on traditional bank accounts.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.