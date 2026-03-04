THINKWARE Highlights 2026 Dash Cam Lineup As Australian Drivers Seek Protection Amid Rising Costs And Road Risks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, is highlighting its 2026 dash cam lineup as Australian motorists contend with rising insurance costs and growing road safety concerns.

Motor insurance premiums have increased more than 40% over the past six years, according to the Insurance Council of Australia, while the Australian Automobile Association reports more than 1,300 road deaths in 2025, an increase of 1.7 percent from 2024, underscoring the need for reliable in-vehicle documentation.

Amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures, drivers are increasingly turning to video evidence and intelligent surveillance technology to help support insurance claims and protect their vehicles from everyday risks.

“Drivers today face greater uncertainty both on the road and while parked,” said Alex Lee, a representative of THINKWARE.“High-resolution recording and intelligent parking surveillance provide peace of mind and can help document incidents accurately when it matters most.”

Addressing Modern Driving Risks

The company's latest driver protection technologies aim to help motorists document incidents and support insurance claims following accidents, hit-and-runs, and parking damage.

From dense city parking environments to severe weather events and increasing traffic incidents, Australian drivers are seeking technology that can document events and support claims resolution. THINKWARE's latest lineup delivers enhanced night imaging, radar-based parking surveillance, and connected monitoring to help drivers stay protected around the clock.

2026 Dash Cam Lineup

THINKWARE offers a comprehensive range of dash cams available across Australia, from flagship models with advanced imaging and radar-assisted monitoring to compact solutions designed for everyday protection.

The lineup will soon be expanded with the Australian launch of the U3000 Pro, THINKWARE's next-generation flagship platform.

Model Highlights

U3000 Pro (Launching Soon in Australia): THINKWARE's 2026 flagship features dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Super Night Vision 4.0, and upgraded dual-band radar parking mode for extended, low-power vehicle monitoring.

U3000: 4K UHD recording with Sony STARVIS 2 imaging and built-in radar-based motion detection to minimize battery consumption during parking surveillance.

U1000 PLUS: 4K recording with THINKWARE Connected cloud capabilities, enabling remote notifications and multi-camera expandability via a multiplexer box.

Q850: 2K QHD recording powered by a 5.14MP Sony Exmor R STARVIS sensor, offering strong image clarity and versatile installation options.

Q200: Compact 2K QHD front and 1080p rear recording designed for simple installation and reliable everyday protection.

Protection Beyond Driving

THINKWARE dash cams are engineered to monitor vehicles both on the road and while parked, helping drivers document:

Hit-and-run incidents

Parking lot damage and vandalism

Weather-related vehicle impacts

Urban congestion and traffic disputes

Availability in Australia

THINKWARE dash cams are available nationwide through Supercheap Auto, Autobarn, and independent specialist retailers.

For more information, visit

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development.

In its home market of South Korea - widely regarded as one of the world's most competitive and quality-driven dash cam markets - THINKWARE is recognized as a leading brand trusted by drivers who value advanced automotive technology and high product standards.

Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

