Explosions Heard In Doha, Dubai And Abu Dhabi Amid Iran's Missile And Drone Strikes Across Gulf

MENAFN - Live Mint) Loud explosions were heard in Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, March 3, according to AFP reporters and residents. The explosions were heard in Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi as Iran pressed a campaign of missile and drone barrages across the Gulf to retaliate against teh strikes launched by Israel and the United States on February 28.

Journalists heard loud explosions reverberating in the Qatari capital and in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates while two residents told AFP they heard explosions in UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Dubai fire near US Consulate contained after drone-related incident

Dubai authorities confirmed that a fire triggered by a drone-related incident near the U.S. Consulate has been successfully contained.

Emergency response teams were deployed immediately after the incident was reported and managed to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Authorities stated that no injuries have been reported in connection with the fire. Further details about the cause of the drone-related incident were not immediately released.

Officials added that the situation is being monitored as investigations continue.

Earlier, Dubai Media Office said sounds heard across Dubai are a result of interceptions by aerial defense. No cause of the reported explosions in Abu Dhabi and Doha have been shared yet.

Dubai Media Office said,“Authorities in Dubai confirm that sounds heard in various areas across the city were the result of air defence interception operations. The relevant Dubai teams continue to closely monitor the situation and are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety. The public is advised to rely exclusively on official sources for accurate updates.”

On Saturday, February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes against multiple locations in Tehran, also targeting the compound of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's office-residence, killing him and some of his family members.

In retaliation, Iran has been launching a flurry of missiles and drones across countries in the Middle East, targeting US military bases.

Dubai Airports issues passenger advisory as limited operations resume

Dubai's airport authorities have issued a detailed passenger advisory as limited flight operations resume at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), urging travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Officials clarified that passengers should not travel to the airport unless their airline has confirmed the flight is operating.

“If your airline has not confirmed your flight is operating, please do not travel to the airport. You will be turned away without confirmation,” the advisory stated.

Operations being gradually scaled

Authorities said operations are being progressively restored in coordination with airlines and relevant agencies. They added that the situation is being closely monitored and updates will be shared through official channels.

Flight schedules may continue to change

Passengers were warned that schedules could remain fluid even after services resume.

“Flight schedules may continue to adjust as airlines reposition aircraft and rebalance networks. Please continue checking your airline's website or app,” the advisory noted.

Priority to departing flights

During the restart phase, priority is being given to departing flights, with movements expected to increase gradually depending on airspace availability and operational capacity.

Authorities emphasized that individual flight operations are determined by airlines based on aircraft positioning, crew availability, and airspace conditions.

Officials cautioned that aviation conditions remain dynamic and temporary adjustments, including possible suspensions, may occur. Travelers are advised to rely only on airline communications for real-time updates before traveling.

The advisory comes amid regional disruptions affecting air travel across parts of the Middle East, prompting authorities to manage operations cautiously while prioritizing passenger safety.

