Barun Sobti: 'Kohrra 2' Was A Journey That Asked For Honesty, Vulnerability, Lot Of Emotional Courage

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) For Barun Sobti, Kohrra 2 was more than just a crime drama, as the actor says it was a journey that asked for honesty, vulnerability and a lot of emotional courage.

Expressing his heartfelt thanks, Barun took to Instagram and shared that the show was far more than just another project in his career.

He wrote:“The love that has come my way for #kohrra has honestly left me overwhelmed in the most beautiful way. Every message, every reaction, every shared emotion has reached me and stayed with me.”

“This was not just another project for me, it was a journey that asked for honesty, vulnerability and a lot of emotional courage,” Barun wrote as the caption.

The actor said that there were“moments that stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling and to see those moments resonate with so many of you makes everything feel deeply worthwhile.”

“I am immensely grateful to the makers and the entire team for trusting me with this story and allowing me the space to feel it fully and tell it truthfully. And to everyone who watched, felt and sent love, thank you for holding this show so close to your heart.”

He concluded:“Your support, your warmth and your belief are reminders of why I chose this path. Carrying nothing but gratitude!”

The new chapter of Kohrra stars Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, and Rannvijay Singha. The second season started streaming on Netflix from February 11.

In the new season, Barun's reprising his role as the sharp-witted investigator Amarpal Garundi, who teams up with a new character played by Mona to solve a complex, dark murder mystery of a woman.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab's bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.