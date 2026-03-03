Nia Sharma Takes On 'Bazooka Pichkaris' With Her Tiny Water Gun

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma brought her trademark sass to Holi celebrations, joking about taking on“all the bazooka pichkaris” with her“smallest water gun” during a lively celebration.

Nia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself dressed in an all pink dress and baseball cap for a Holi party. In the glimpse, the actress is seen playing with a tiny water gun.

Sharing a playful note on social media, the actress quipped about being armed with a tiny pichkari while others came prepared with larger-than-life water guns.

She wrote:“Me and my smallest water gun against all the buZzooka pichkaris today! It was a Water Holi Happy phoolon wali Holi everyone.”

On the work front, Nia is currently seen as a mischief-maker in the youth-based reality show Splitsvilla X6.

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that airs on MTV India. Since January 2026, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show follows young men and women as they compete to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are cut off from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

She had recently shared some BTS moments from the show and said that“almost dropped a tear” while posting the pictures on the photo-sharing app.

Talking about Nia, is also known for her roles in 'Behenein', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like 'Twisted', and 'Jamai 2.0'.

The actress is also back on the sets of the new edition of“Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”