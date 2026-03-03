ZD Stock Soars On $1.2 Billion Sale Of Speedtest, Downdetector Assets To Accenture



The New York-based company said it will utilize the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes and to fund its capital allocation activities in accordance with the terms of its outstanding debt.

Shares of digital media company Ziff Davis Inc. soared over 54% on Tuesday after it announced the sale of its Connectivity division to Accenture for $1.2 billion in cash.

The company's Connectivity brand comprises network optimization assets including Ookla, Speedtest, Ekahau, Downdetector, and RootMetrics.

Ziff Davis (ZD) said the sale to Accenture (ACN) is expected to close in the coming months, and that the company would continue to own and operate the assets until the sale is completed.

Meanwhile, shares of ACN were 3% higher at the time of writing.

Leadership Take

Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis, said the deal was“transformative” for the company, and highlighted the Connectivity brand's“best-in-class network intelligence and optimization solutions to service providers, enterprises, and regulators all around the world.”

Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture, said separately,“With the Ookla portfolio, we will offer end-to-end network intelligence services essential for AI-based transformation. Speedtest and RootMetrics define the experience; Downdetector identifies incidents faster; and Ekahau drives digital workplace transformation through superior Wi-Fi. In an era of omni-channel and agentic access, low-latency, zero-friction connectivity is a competitive necessity, and these tools give enterprises the power to build the high-performance environments they need.”

Meanwhile, the company also spotlighted in the statement that the Connectivity division generated $231 million in revenues in 2025, about 16% of the total Ziff Davis revenues.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZD shares jumped from 'bearish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around ACN shares remained in the 'neutral' territory amid 'high' message volumes.

Shares of ZD have risen about 9% in the past year, while ACN shares have declined more than 38%.

