Emotional Scenes At Ahmedabad Airport As Passengers Return From Jeddah Amid West Asia Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 4 (IANS) Hundreds of stranded passengers from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have returned to India amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat as several passengers broke down in tears and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for facilitating their safe return.

Many passengers had been stuck in Jeddah due to flight disruptions triggered by the prevailing regional situation. Speaking to IANS after landing in Ahmedabad, several returnees described the anxiety and uncertainty they faced while awaiting arrangements to travel back home.

One passenger said,“There was a war-like situation there, and we were worried about how we would return home. Although we were safe and staying comfortably in a hotel, we were constantly concerned about getting back to India.”

Another passenger highlighted the role of Indian authorities abroad, saying,“The embassy officials supported us a lot during this difficult time.”

Several returnees credited the government for arranging a special flight.“The government helped us immensely. Otherwise, we did not know how we would return home. A special flight was sent for us, and we came back on that flight,” said one passenger.

Expressing relief, another said,“We have returned safely. We never thought we would be able to come back home without any harm.”

Some passengers also expressed gratitude along with appreciation for the government's efforts.“I have returned safely and in good health. Thanks to Allah for protecting us and helping us return home safely,” one of them said.

Many specifically thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their intervention.“PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah helped us. We are very happy to be back in India,” a passenger said.

Another added,“We were stuck at the airport, but the Indian government worked hard for us. Thank you to PM Modi for sending an IndiGo flight.”

“I am very happy to be back in my country. We did not face any difficulties after returning,” said another returnee, summing up the overwhelming sense of relief among the passengers.