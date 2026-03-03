MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Wins over Colombia at El Dorado Airport and ANATO Tourism Fair appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica and its“Pura Vida” stand out with renewed promotional activities to win over potential Colombian tourists, based on reconnection and personal balance. This wellness-focused initiative originates at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá and will welcome thousands of people over the course of a month with a powerful message of deep calm.

Several giant screens are used to immerse travelers in a sensory experience, where the slow pace of a sloth and a magical suitcase invite them to enjoy the enveloping movement of the forests of La Fortuna and Monteverde, in harmony with the whisper of the waves at Playa Uvita.

“With these innovative promotional activities, we aim to continue positioning Costa Rica in the Colombian market, but this time as a benchmark for well-being. Pura Vida is a physical, mental, and emotional experience; it is a reconnection where tourists can enjoy guided meditation, sound therapies, and multiple activities to reconnect with nature,” said Ireth Rodríguez, head of the ICT's Vacation Segment Promotion Department.

ANATO 2026: A window to promote the essence of Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, well-being is a way of life, and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute focused its participation on showcasing this, as well as its wide and renewed range of tourism offerings related to unique transformative experiences, at the ANATO Fair in Bogotá, Colombia, held from March 25 to 27 at the International Business and Exhibition Center – Corferias.

A total of eight companies held successful negotiations with tourism professionals, wholesalers, and travel agents, sharing the latest and most innovative Costa Rican tourism offerings.

At the same time, a meeting was organized with the Colombian press, followed by a meeting with wholesalers and businesspeople in a truly relaxing setting, to reconnect with what is truly essential, through a yoga session, bell sounds, and Costa Rican sounds.

The ANATO 2026 fair was held at Corferias in Bogotá, where the Costa Rican delegation interacted with more than 50,000 industry professionals and representatives from 30 countries, consolidating new alliances for the national tourism sector.

On this occasion, the following companies were present: GWA Costa Rica, Hotel Radisson San José; Marriot Select Brands CR; Hotel San Bada Resort & Spa; Best Costa Rica DMC / Paraluxe Boutique Journeys; Marriot Resorts of Costa Rica; Hasa Hospitality Group, and Hover Tours Costa Rica.

Colombia, the third most important source market in South America

According to the most recent ICT data for 2025, 34,000 Colombians entered Costa Rica by air, representing an 11.8% increase compared to the previous year. During January 2026, 2,447 Colombian travelers arrived from Colombia by the same route.

Colombia is the third most important source market in South America after Brazil and Argentina. The ICT's latest characterization report highlights that Colombian tourists are high-value visitors, staying for 10.3 nights and spending $186.3 per day. In addition, 77% of these travelers choose the destination because of its landscapes, a trend that goes hand in hand with the 69% of Latin American tourists who today prioritize natural environments and the outdoors.

