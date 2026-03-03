Medical Aesthetics Market Worth $40.70 Billion By 2031 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Botox, Filler, Peel, Liposuction, Microneedling, Hair Removal, Laser Resurfacing, RF, Phototherapy), Procedure (Surgical, Non-surgical), End User (Hospital, Beauty Clinic, Spa), and Region – Global Forecast to 2031

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report Global Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to grow from USD 19.54 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 40.70 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%

Browse 350 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 390 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Medical Aesthetics Market Size & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025 Market Size: USD 19.54 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 40.70 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 13 %

Medical Aesthetics Market Trends & Insights:



The facial aesthetics products segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 55% in 2025.

The at-home/self use devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.

The surgical procedures segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 13.0% than the non-surgical procedures segment during the forecast period. The dermatology clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is estimated to account for a share of 95% of the global medical aesthetics market in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @

What is driving this accelerated expansion?

The market's momentum is anchored in the rapid shift toward minimally invasive and non-surgical procedures, rising aesthetic awareness across diverse demographics, and continuous innovation in injectables, energy-based devices, and combination therapies. Enhanced safety profiles, predictable clinical outcomes, and shorter recovery times are reshaping patient expectations and provider offerings alike.

Growing social media influence, expanding middle-aged and aging populations, and rising disposable incomes-particularly in urban markets-are further stimulating demand in both developed and emerging economies. As aesthetic treatments become integrated into wellness and self-care routines, medical aesthetics is evolving into a recurring, service-driven healthcare category.

Facial Aesthetic Products to Lead Market in 2025

By product, the medical aesthetics market encompasses facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, skin aesthetic devices, body contouring devices, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, physician-dispensed eyelash products, and nail treatment laser devices.

In 2025, facial aesthetic products are estimated to dominate the global medical aesthetics market. Why are facial aesthetics leading? These products offer broad patient applicability, high procedure frequency, and strong alignment with consumer demand for visible, non-surgical enhancements. They address immediately noticeable concerns such as wrinkles, volume loss, pigmentation, skin laxity, and texture irregularities-making them the primary entry point for many first-time aesthetic consumers.

Facial aesthetic procedures have gained traction across age groups and genders, supported by growing social acceptance and the increasing importance of personal appearance in professional and digital environments. For healthcare executives and investors, this segment represents recurring revenue potential and strong brand-driven differentiation.

Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas to Dominate End-User Landscape

By end user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals and medical spas; beauty centers; and home care settings. In 2025, dermatology clinics, hospitals, and medical spas are projected to hold the dominant share.

What explains this concentration? These facilities offer clinical credibility, access to board-certified professionals, and advanced technology platforms capable of delivering both surgical and non-surgical treatments. Rising consumer demand for procedures such as Botox and dermal fillers, along with other non-invasive, high-precision treatments, continues to strengthen their position.

Additionally, the rise of middle- and upper-income populations with greater discretionary spending, combined with increasing male participation in aesthetic procedures, is expanding the addressable market. As aesthetic wellness becomes embedded in preventive and lifestyle healthcare strategies, institutional providers are scaling capacity and expanding service portfolios to capture growth.

Request Sample Pages@

North America to Maintain Market Leadership in 2025

Regionally, North America is estimated to dominate the global medical aesthetics market in 2025. The region benefits from high penetration of premium medical aesthetic products, strong pricing power, and a large base of board-certified aesthetic professionals.

Why does North America lead? The market is characterized by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high consumer awareness, demand for regenerative aesthetics and combination therapies, and growing medical tourism across select metropolitan hubs. The strong presence of industry leaders and established regulatory frameworks further reinforces the region's competitive advantage.

For C-suite leaders evaluating global expansion, North America represents a mature yet innovation-driven benchmark market, while emerging economies offer long-term volume growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Outlook

Leading companies shaping the global medical aesthetics market include AbbVie Inc. (US), Alma Lasers (Israel), Cynosure (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Cutera (US), Galderma (Switzerland), El. S.p.A. (Italy), InMode Ltd (Israel) Revance (US) and, among others.

These organizations are investing heavily in R&D, portfolio diversification, geographic expansion, and physician partnerships to capture sustained growth in injectables, laser technologies, radiofrequency (RF), phototherapy, and body contouring platforms.

Why This Market Matters Now

For CEOs and strategic leaders, the medical aesthetics market represents a convergence of healthcare, technology, and consumer-driven wellness. For CFOs, recurring treatment cycles and premium pricing models offer strong margin potential. For CMOs and growth leaders, digital engagement, brand positioning, and experiential healthcare are becoming critical differentiators.

As demand for minimally invasive, safe, and personalized aesthetic treatments accelerates, medical aesthetics is no longer a niche segment-it is a high-growth, innovation-driven healthcare vertical with global strategic significance.

Related Reports:

Surgical Robots Market - Global Forecast to 2030

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030