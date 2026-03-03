Location-Based Services (LBS) And Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Latest Trends, Future Outlook, Size, Share And Forecast -2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cisco (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Zebra Technologies (US), ESRI (US)."Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Application (Tracking & Navigation, Marketing & Advertising, Location-based Health Monitoring), Technology (UWB, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, RFID) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from USD 33.03 billion in 2025 to USD 51.24 billion by 2030. Low-latency, high-throughput location services that facilitate real-time automation and robotics are made possible by the deployment of 5G and edge computing infrastructure. AI and ML developments provide predicted location insights and improve positioning accuracy. Investment in in-store and warehouse localization is driven by the growth of omnichannel commerce and micro-fulfillment. Mandatory tracking requirements are created by the pharmaceutical and cold-chain logistics industries' regulatory emphasis on traceability. Growing need for navigation, contactless, and accessibility services increases the commercial appeal and use cases of LBS/RTLS worldwide.

Based on service, the application support and maintenance segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on service, the application support and maintenance segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period as enterprises increasingly rely on LBS and RTLS platforms for mission-critical operations. After deployment, organizations require ongoing assistance with installation support, system configuration, performance optimization, and data and platform maintenance. These services are delivered through a mix of onsite support and remote channels such as web conferencing, telephone assistance, and ticketing systems, ensuring minimal operational disruption. As use cases evolve, end users frequently seek vendor support for customization, feature enhancements, and system upgrades over predefined service contracts. Effective support and maintenance improve system reliability, reduce downtime, and extend platform lifecycle, while also lowering overall capital and operational expenditures. Vendors offering comprehensive multi-vendor and end-to-end support help customers manage complex environments that integrate hardware, software, and analytics layers. As global adoption of LBS and RTLS platforms accelerates across industries, demand for reliable application support and maintenance services continues to expand, reinforcing this segment's dominant market position.

Based on application, the location-based health monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the location-based health monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the expanding adoption of LBS-enabled solutions across healthcare and wellness use cases. Applications such as fitness tracking, remote patient monitoring, fall detection, and lone worker protection increasingly rely on real-time location data to improve safety and personalized care. A key trend is the integration of LBS with wearable sensors that measure vital parameters, including heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature, enabling continuous health monitoring and context-aware medical insights. In addition, LBS is gaining importance as assistive technology for the visually impaired, differently abled, and elderly populations, supporting independent navigation, obstacle detection, and daily activity management. Rising awareness of preventive healthcare and lifestyle-related health risks associated with sedentary work patterns is further accelerating demand for advanced wellness solutions. This has led to increased adoption of wearable devices and location-enabled health platforms, positioning location-based health monitoring as a high-growth application segment.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the LBS and RTLS market during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding urban populations, and strong investment in smart infrastructure across both emerging and developed economies. Governments and enterprises in the region are accelerating the adoption of LBS and RTLS to improve efficiency in healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and retail, supported by widespread smartphone penetration and improving wireless connectivity. Asia Pacific also hosts some of the world's largest manufacturing and logistics hubs, where real-time asset tracking and workforce visibility are increasingly critical to productivity and safety. In addition, rising healthcare demand driven by aging populations and urban lifestyles is pushing hospitals to adopt location-enabled patient and asset monitoring solutions. A notable example is Japan, where telecom operators such as NTT DOCOMO have deployed location-enabled healthcare and monitoring services in 2025 to support smart medical facilities. Combined with declining sensor costs and expanding cloud ecosystems, these factors position the Asia Pacific for the fastest growth in the LBS and RTLS market.

Unique Features in the Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market

Modern RTLS platforms deliver highly accurate tracking, often at sub-meter levels indoors. Technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy, Ultra-Wideband, Wi-Fi RTT, and RFID enable continuous, real-time visibility of assets, people, and equipment. This level of precision is critical in healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics where seconds matter.

LBS traditionally focused on GPS-based outdoor tracking. The market now combines GPS with indoor positioning technologies to offer seamless tracking across environments. This hybrid capability supports use cases like smart campuses, airports, warehouses, and large industrial facilities.

Modern LBS platforms do more than track location. They integrate behavioral analytics, geofencing, and movement pattern analysis. Businesses can trigger automated actions based on location events, such as alerts, access control, or workflow optimization. This moves LBS from passive tracking to active decision support.

RTLS deployments increasingly use edge computing to process location data locally. This reduces latency and improves response times for time-sensitive applications like worker safety monitoring or collision avoidance in factories.

Major Highlights of the Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market

Adoption is accelerating across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and smart cities. Asset tracking, workforce monitoring, fleet management, and proximity marketing are driving consistent enterprise demand. The market is no longer niche. It is becoming infrastructure-level technology.

Outdoor GPS is mature. The real growth is in indoor tracking where traditional GPS fails. Enterprises are deploying BLE, Ultra-Wideband, Wi-Fi, and RFID to gain visibility inside hospitals, factories, warehouses, and airports. Indoor intelligence is now a competitive lever.

Hospitals are heavily investing in RTLS for patient tracking, equipment utilization, workflow optimization, and infection control compliance. Healthcare consistently represents one of the strongest adoption segments because ROI is measurable and immediate.

Manufacturers are integrating RTLS into broader Industry 4.0 initiatives. Real-time tracking of tools, raw materials, forklifts, and workers reduces downtime and improves throughput. Location data is now part of operational analytics, not just inventory management.

Top Companies in the Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market

The major vendors covered in the LBS and RTLS market are Cisco (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Zebra Technologies (US), and ESRI (US). These players have adopted a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions, to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share of the LBS and RTLS market. These strategies have enabled market players to expand geographically by offering LBS and RTLS solutions.

Cisco

Cisco's strategy in the LBS and RTLS market centers on embedding location intelligence directly into its enterprise networking portfolio, leveraging core competencies in wireless infrastructure, security, and cloud-managed software. The company integrates location capabilities across Catalyst and Meraki networks and positions Cisco DNA Spaces as a scalable cloud platform for location analytics, insights, and application development. Cisco follows a horizontally integrated approach by bundling location services with existing network licenses, reducing incremental deployment costs and accelerating adoption. Rather than competing directly in specialized RTLS hardware, Cisco emphasizes partnerships and ecosystem development, collaborating with healthcare, retail, and smart building solution providers to deliver vertical-specific use cases. Key activities include continuous platform enhancement, API enablement, and go-to-market alliances that expand functionality without large acquisitions in the RTLS domain. This partner-led strategy allows Cisco to remain infrastructure agnostic while positioning its network as the foundational layer for enterprise-grade LBS and RTLS deployments.

IBM

IBM approaches the LBS and RTLS market through an enterprise platform strategy that integrates location data with asset management, IoT, and analytics capabilities. Its core competencies lie in enterprise software, systems integration, and advanced analytics, enabling RTLS data to be operationalized within mission-critical workflows. IBM embeds location intelligence into solutions such as Maximo and its IoT software stack, supporting use cases including asset tracking, predictive maintenance, quality monitoring, and operational compliance. The company emphasizes horizontal integration by connecting RTLS outputs with broader enterprise systems across manufacturing, energy, logistics, and healthcare environments. IBM's major activities in this space include long-term investments in IoT innovation, strategic industry partnerships, and selective portfolio realignment to strengthen its focus on hybrid cloud and platform-led services. Rather than hardware ownership, IBM prioritizes software extensibility, data governance, and interoperability, positioning itself as a trusted integrator of location intelligence within complex enterprise ecosystems.