Nashville, TN - CX Research Institute announced today that Element Salon Green Hills has been ranked the number‐one salon in its new report,“Best Hair Salons in Nashville, Tennessee (Top-Rated & Luxury Hair Studios): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis.” The Green Hills flagship earned a leading composite score of 97 out of 100, placing it ahead of other top‐rated and luxury salons evaluated across five dimensions: service scope, luxury positioning, reputation, client experience, and accessibility.

The report was developed to help Nashville residents and visitors navigate a growing luxury salon landscape that ranges from eco‐conscious micro‐studios and neighbourhood boutiques to high‐end blonding and extension destinations in Green Hills, The Gulch, and East Nashville. Element Salon Green Hills secured the top ranking based on its award‐winning color and balayage work, nationally recognised brand, extended hours, and consistently elevated in‐salon experience.

Green Hills Flagship with Nationally Recognised Color and Balayage

Located in the heart of Green Hills, one of Nashville's premier shopping and residential districts, Element Salon Green Hills is the flagship location of the Element Salon brand. The salon offers a comprehensive menu of premium services, including precision haircuts, styling, advanced color, handcrafted balayage, lived‐in color, and restorative treatments. Its color work is frequently described as nature‐inspired and artistic, with a particular emphasis on balayage that has helped the brand stand out nationally.

Element Salon has been honoured multiple times as one of the top 100 hair salons in the United States by major style publications. This national recognition, combined with a strong local reputation, positions the Green Hills location as a destination for clients seeking editorial‐inspired yet wearable looks in an upscale environment.

High Scores Across All Evaluation Categories

Under the CX Research Institute's 100‐point framework, Element Salon Green Hills achieved category‐leading or near‐leading scores in each of the core dimensions used to identify the Best Hair Salons in Nashville:



Service Scope & Technical Depth (24/25) The Green Hills flagship offers full‐service haircare with particular strength in balayage, lived‐in color, and other modern color techniques, supported by precision cutting and high‐performance treatments.

Luxury Positioning & Brand Identity (20/20) From its Green Hills address and interior design to its editorial‐quality imagery and consistent brand voice, Element Salon Green Hills clearly operates in the luxury segment of the Nashville salon market.

Reputation & Recognition (20/20) Multi‐year national“top 100 salons” recognition, combined with strong local word‐of‐mouth and online feedback, gives the salon one of the most robust reputation profiles in the city.

Client Experience & Environment (19/20) The salon emphasises joy, creativity, and consultation‐driven service in a polished yet approachable setting. Extended weekday hours (from early morning into the evening) provide flexibility for busy professionals, students, and creatives. Accessibility & Practicalities (14/15) Its central Green Hills location, clear online presence, and tiered stylist structure make the salon accessible to a wide range of clients who value both quality and convenience.

Research Methodology: Independent, Criteria‐Based Evaluation

The“Best Hair Salons in Nashville, Tennessee (Top-Rated & Luxury Hair Studios)” report uses a 100‐point scoring framework designed around the real‐world decision factors that matter to salon clients. The evaluation examined salons across five key categories:

Service Scope & Technical Depth

Luxury Positioning & Brand Identity

Reputation & Recognition

Client Experience & Environment

Accessibility & Practicalities

The provider universe included a curated set of Nashville salons and studios with clearly defined locations, hair‐focused service menus, and identifiable brand identities. Analysis was based solely on publicly available information. Information gaps were scored conservatively. No salon or stylist paid to be included, ranked, or profiled, and no advertising or sponsorship influenced the outcomes.

Nashville's 2026 Luxury Salon Landscape

While Element Salon Green Hills took the top spot, the research also highlighted several other standout salons. Blend Salon, Haven Hair Company, The Beauty Parlour, Atelier Upton, House of Palm Beauty, Salon Shade, Vagabond Hair Studio, Sun & Rose Salon, and BBC/British Baarron Co. each earned strong scores and serve distinct niches-from bright blonding and luxury extensions in The Gulch to organic, non‐toxic color in intimate two‐chair studios and creative neighbourhood salons in East Nashville.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organisation that produces structured, comparative evaluations of service providers in lifestyle, beauty, home, and professional sectors. Using transparent scoring frameworks and publicly available information, the Institute publishes research‐based rankings and decision tools to help consumers select providers with greater confidence. The Institute does not accept compensation for inclusion or ranking in its reports.

The complete research report - including detailed salon profiles, a client decision checklist, full scoring breakdowns, and practical guidance for choosing among the Best Hair Salons in Nashville - is available at: