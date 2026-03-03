Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, March 3, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · Nightlife Desk Women take the stage · Carioca da Gema opens its Semana da Mulher with Alana Valentte, Blue Note Rio returns with happy hour and piano bar, and Lapa's samba circuit lights up for the week 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Tuesday night marks the real start of Rio de Janeiro's week - and tonight, the city's samba houses open their arms. Inlaunches a full week of female-led programming to celebrate International Women's Day:, a carioca singer and composer who began as a ten-year-old ritmista at Estácio de Sá, takes the stage at 8:30 pm with a repertoire rooted in Cartola, Paulinho da Viola, and Ivone Lara. Women in the house receive a complimentary "Aurea Martins" cocktail - maracujá, vodka, grenadine, and soda water - named after one of samba's great interpreters. Down the street,opens its courtyard for midweek samba from early evening, andkeeps the cabrito roasting until 1 am. Inreopens after its Monday dark night - no ticketed show tonight, but the happy hour piano bar on the calçadão runs from 5 pm with free entry, cold caipirinhas, and a view of the Atlantic.may host a sidewalk roda if the regulars gather. Cloudy, 31°C, light rain possible after dark. Carry an umbrella. Semana da Mulher opens Carioca da Gema - Alana Valentte → Lapa · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 · Doors 7:30 pm · Show 8:30 pm Piano bar on the Atlantic Blue Note Rio - Happy Hour & Piano Bar → Copacabana · Av. Atlântica, 1910 · From 5 pm · Free entry Lapa's samba courtyard Beco do Rato - Midweek Samba Session → Lapa · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 · From 7 pm Tuesday night samba in Lapa Arlindinho - Boteco Dois Arlindos → Lapa · Check @botecodoisarlindos for times 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan 1 Carioca da Gema - Alana Valentte (Semana da Mulher) Doors 7:30 pm · Show 8:30 pm · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa · Tickets via Fever or at the door 2 Blue Note Rio - Happy Hour & Piano Bar From 5:00 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Free entry · No ticketed show tonight 3 Beco do Rato - Midweek Samba in the Courtyard From 7:00 pm · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · No cover · Cash, card, PIX 4 Nova Capela - Cabrito Assado & Lapa Heritage Open until 1:00 am · Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa · No cover · Cash, card, PIX 5 Bip Bip - Sidewalk Roda in Copacabana From ~8:00 pm · R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana · Free · Cash or PIX 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Carioca da Gema - Alana Valentte Samba · Semana da Mulher

Tonight opens one of the most meaningful weeks on the Lapa calendar. The Carioca da Gema - founded in 2000 as part of a trio societário that included Marianna Penido and Carol Cesario Alvim, and one of the pioneering casarão music venues in the neighbourhood - dedicates its entire programme from March 3 to 7 to female voices in celebration of International Women's Day. The week begins with Alana Valentte, a carioca singer and composer who started her musical journey at the age of ten as a percussionist with GRES Estácio de Sá. Since her first stage performance in 2006, Valentte has built a reputation across the city's samba rodas, interpreting the cancioneiro of Cartola, Paulinho da Viola, and Ivone Lara with a timbre described as both powerful and deeply intimate. She was also the voice of the Cardosão de Laranjeiras bloco, a carnival institution founded over fifty years ago. In honour of Áurea Martins - one of samba's most revered female interpreters and a figure who helped shape the Carioca da Gema's identity - the house offers all women a complimentary cocktail throughout the week. Doors open at 7:30 pm, the show begins at 8:30 pm.

Tue 7:30 pm–late Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa Tickets via Fever or door 2Blue Note Rio - Happy Hour & Piano Bar Jazz · Piano bar

The carioca outpost of New York's legendary jazz club reopens for the week after its Monday rest. There is no ticketed show tonight - the first formal concerts of the week arrive Wednesday, when Wanda Sá celebrates her 80th birthday at 8 pm and Marina Braga presents "De Billie a Badu - Jazz Ladies" at 10:30 pm. But Tuesday brings the house's happy hour programme: the calçadão terrace and piano bar open at 5 pm with free entry, live piano, cocktails, and a view across Copacabana beach from the Av. Atlântica address. The Blue Note Rio, managed by Luiz Calainho, occupies a seafront position near the Copacabana Palace and has been the first Blue Note franchise in the Southern Hemisphere since its opening. The restaurant menu is available throughout the evening. For those planning ahead, Wanda Sá's Wednesday show is a major date - the bossa nova pioneer turns 80, and tickets are available via Eventim.

Tue–Fri from 5 pm Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Free entry · Piano bar 3Beco do Rato - Midweek Samba Samba de raiz

Founded in 2005 by Márcio Pacheco in a former beverage warehouse on Rua Joaquim Silva, the Beco do Rato is one of the Lapa circuit's most consistent addresses for live samba - open seven days a week, with music every night. The house is divided into three areas: an indoor salão decorated with murals of samba legends like Pixinguinha and Noel Rosa, a covered terrace, and an open-air courtyard. Tuesday is quieter than the legendary Sunday feijoada sessions, but the kitchen stays open, the chope flows, and the house band keeps the samba rolling. The menu runs from pastéis de angu to caipirinhas, and the atmosphere stays relaxed and welcoming on weeknights. Five minutes on foot from Nova Capela, three from Carioca da Gema.

Tue from 7 pm R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa No cover · Cash, card, PIX 4Nova Capela - Cabrito & Lapa Heritage Boteco · Heritage

The 123-year-old Patrimônio Cultural Carioca on Av. Mem de Sá keeps its doors open Tuesday through Wednesday until 1 am. Nova Capela is a restaurant first and a bar second - the cabrito assado (roast kid) has been the house speciality for over a century, and the cavernous interior with its high ceilings and dark wood panelling makes it one of the most atmospheric dining rooms in Centro. The bar serves cold chope and the classics: caipirinhas, batidas, and a respectable wine list by the glass. On Tuesday nights, the house is quiet enough for conversation but lively enough to feel like Lapa. Walk here from Carioca da Gema in three minutes - it's the natural nightcap after an evening of samba.

Tue until 1 am Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa No cover · Cash, card, PIX 5Bip Bip - Copacabana Sidewalk Roda Samba · Choro · Bossa nova

The legendary hole-in-the-wall at R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50, in Copacabana - barely wider than a doorway, barely big enough for eight people inside, but its sidewalk becomes an open-air concert hall on most evenings. Founded by Alfredinho in the 1960s, Bip Bip has no stage, no PA system, no cover charge. Musicians sit around a table, the audience stands on the pavement, and the music - samba, choro, bossa nova - plays through the warm night air. Tuesday's roda depends on who shows up: the regulars usually gather from around 8 pm, but there is no formal schedule. Check @bipbipbar on Instagram for the night's confirmation. Bring cash, buy a beer from the tiny fridge, and listen. This is Rio de Janeiro at its most essential.

Tue from ~8 pm R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana Free · Cash or PIX 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 5:30 pm - Blue Note Rio for happy hour Start at the calçadão in Copacabana. The piano bar opens at 5 pm - order a caipirinha, catch the late-afternoon light on the Atlantic, and ease into the evening. Free entry, no reservation needed. Av. Atlântica, 1910 - Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. 2 7:30 pm - Carioca da Gema for Alana Valentte Uber or Metro (Cinelândia) to Lapa. Arrive at 7:30 pm when the doors open to secure a good table. The show starts at 8:30 pm. Alana Valentte plays samba de raiz - Cartola, Paulinho da Viola, Ivone Lara. If you're a woman, ask for the complimentary "Aurea Martins" cocktail at the bar. 3 10 pm - Beco do Rato for the second set Walk three minutes down Rua Joaquim Silva to Beco do Rato. The samba is rolling in the courtyard, the chope is cold, and the pastéis de angu are freshly fried. No cover. Stay for as long as the music holds you. 4 11 pm - Nova Capela for the nightcap Three minutes back up Av. Mem de Sá for supper. Nova Capela stays open until 1 am on Tuesdays. Cabrito assado, a cold Brahma, and the slow hum of a Tuesday in Lapa. The 123-year-old Patrimônio Cultural Carioca closes the night at its own pace. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Tuesday is the first full night of Rio de Janeiro's working week, and Lapa carries the energy.runs as late as the crowd warrants - on a good Tuesday, the house stays open well past midnight.keeps the music going until late, andcloses its kitchen at 1 am. Thepiano bar runs until the last guest leaves. In Copacabana,closes when the music stops - which could be 10 pm or past midnight, depending on the night. The boardwalk kiosks along Copacabana and Ipanema stay open late and remain a reliable late-night fallback.in Leblon keeps its bars open until midnight on Tuesdays. For those planning ahead: the Blue Note Rio's first ticketed show of the week is Wednesday, withat 8 pm. 06 Plan B More tonight ›- Lapa. The son of Arlindo Cruz carries the pagode legacy on Tuesday nights. Check @botecodoisarlindos on Instagram for tonight's set time and door policy. One of the Lapa circuit's most authentic pagode sessions. ›- R. do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Voted one of the world's best bars by The Guardian. Live samba and gafieira across three floors of a nineteenth-century antiquarian's house. Tuesday is part of their regular weekly schedule - check @rioscenarium for tonight's programme. Doors open at 7 pm. ›- Av. Atlântica, from Posto 2 to Posto 6. Open late, no cover, cold beer, and the sound of the Atlantic. Pick any kiosk between Leme and the Forte de Copacabana. Tuesday night means manageable crowds and a strong sea breeze. ›- R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo. The independent music hub since 2005. Rock, jazz, rap, experimental - ninety-seat capacity, air-conditioned, strong sound. Check @audiorebel for tonight's listing. Shows typically close by 11 pm on weeknights. ›- Leblon. The short strip between Av. Ataulfo de Paiva and R. General Venâncio Flores stays lively until midnight on Tuesdays. Jobi (No. 44) for cold Brahma, Bracarense (No. 7, Rua José Linhares) for pastéis. Metro Antero de Quental. ›- R. do Lavradio, 170, Lapa. The themed bar dedicated to Brazil's longest-running pagode group, open Sunday through Thursday until 1 am. Traditional boteco fare - feijão amigo, torresmo, bolinho de feijoada - with samba as the soundtrack. A ten-minute walk from Carioca da Gema. ›- Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana. Wednesday, March 4, at 8 pm. The bossa nova pioneer celebrates eight decades. Marina Braga follows at 10:30 pm with "De Billie a Badu - Jazz Ladies." Tickets via Eventim. Carioca da Gema continues Women's Week with Vanessa Ebons. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide recommends the metro for all Lapa venues. MetrôRio runs regular Tuesday service. Lines 1 and 4 (Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico) and Line 2 (Pavuna–Botafogo ) from 5 am to midnight. Key stations: Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa venues (Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato, Nova Capela). Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for Copacabana (Blue Note Rio, Bip Bip). For Leblon, use Antero de Quental (Line 4).Cloudy with temperatures between 18°C and 31°C. Light rain possible after dark - typical late-summer conditions for early March. All featured venues are indoors except Bip Bip's sidewalk and the boardwalk kiosks. Carry an umbrella if heading to open-air options.99 and Uber are standard. Tuesday night surge is minimal. For Lapa, set the destination to "Arcos da Lapa" or the specific venue address. Parking in Lapa is limited - the metro is faster and cheaper from Zona Sul.Lapa's main arteries (Mem de Sá, Lavradio, Joaquim Silva) are well-trafficked on Tuesday evenings. Keep valuables minimal, avoid side streets after dark, and use ride-hailing for the return home. Copacabana beachfront is well-lit and patrolled. Standard awareness applies everywhere. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Lapa / Centro Tonight's anchor Carioca da Gema opens the Semana da Mulher with Alana Valentte (8:30 pm). Walk to Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11) for the second samba set, then to Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96) for cabrito and a nightcap. All three venues within five minutes of each other. Metro Cinelândia. Copacabana Piano bar & sidewalk samba Blue Note Rio happy hour from 5 pm - free piano bar on the calçadão. Bip Bip from ~8 pm for the chance of a sidewalk roda. Boardwalk kiosks along Av. Atlântica stay open late. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Leblon Low-key bar crawl Rua Dias Ferreira stays lively until midnight on Tuesdays. Jobi for cold Brahma and caipirinhas, Bracarense for pastéis de camarão. Quiet enough for conversation, close enough to Ipanema for a post-dinner walk on the beach. Metro Antero de Quental. Botafogo Indie & alternative Audio Rebel (R. Visconde de Silva, 55) for the indie and jazz circuit - ninety seats, air-conditioned, strong sound. Check @audiorebel for tonight's listing. The neighbourhood's bar scene along R. Voluntários da Pátria has options open until midnight. Metro Botafogo.