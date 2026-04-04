Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey Rejects Military Strikes on Iran, Warns Against Regional Escalation

Turkey Rejects Military Strikes on Iran, Warns Against Regional Escalation


2026-04-04 03:37:43
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ankara does not support attacks on Iran and similarly does not endorse Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on regional countries.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties along with regional and global issues, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

On the US-Israeli war with Iran, Erdogan noted that ongoing peace- and stability-focused communications with all parties aim to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

He also warned that attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea threaten regional stability, emphasizing that the Iran conflict should not create a new flashpoint in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Erdogan added that he is closely tracking developments in Syria, stressing that every measure to bolster stability there benefits both Türkiye and Russia, and that it is essential to safeguard the gains already achieved.

He further highlighted that the aggressive policies of the Israeli government under Prime Minister Netanyahu must be checked and stressed that actions undermining Jerusalem’s status cannot be tolerated.

MENAFN04042026000045017640ID1110941633



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search