International Research Discovers Potential Cure For Fatty Liver

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a major breakthrough and providing a powerful treatment for millions around the world, an international team of researchers have identified vitamin B3, a safe and widely available vitamin that could be used for curing fatty liver disease., an international team of researchers has identified vitamin B3, a safe and widely available vitamin that could be used to cure fatty liver disease.

According to the latest figures, metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MASLD) impacts roughly 30% of people globally and has long lacked effective, targeted therapies.

Now that the researchers have uncovered a key genetic factor that worsens the condition, the interesting fact is that the most effective way to target this factor may be an already-approved, widely available treatment: vitamin B3.

The research has identified microRNA-93 as a key genetic driver of fatty liver disease and discovered that vitamin B3 can effectively shut it down. These findings are published by the Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea, the lead institution of the research, and are featured in many leading science journals worldwide.

The research team was led by Prof Jang Hyun Choi from Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea. Prof Hwayoung Yun at Pusan National University, South Korea and Prof Neung Hwa Park at Ulsan University Hospital, South Korea, were the other members of the team.

The research team identified that microRNA-93 (miR-93) as a central regulator in MASLD and it marks the first time this molecule has been clearly linked to how the disease develops and progresses.

MiR-93 is a small RNA molecule found in liver cells that controls the activity of certain genes. The researchers discovered that miR-93 levels are unusually high in both people with fatty liver disease and animal models.

Their analysis showed that miR-93 drives fat buildup, inflammation, and scarring in the liver by suppressing SIRT1, a gene that plays a key role in regulating fat metabolism inside liver cells.

To better understand its role, the team used gene editing to block miR-93 production in mice. These animals showed significantly less hepatic fat accumulation, along with improved insulin sensitivity and better overall liver function. In contrast, mice engineered to produce excess miR-93 experienced more severe metabolic problems in the liver.

The researchers then screened 150 FDA-approved drugs to see if any could reduce miR-93 levels. Niacin (vitamin B3) stood out as the most effective option. In mice treated with niacin, miR-93 levels dropped sharply, while SIRT1 activity increased. This helped restore normal fat-processing pathways in the liver and improved overall lipid balance.

The research team explained:“This study precisely elucidates the molecular origin of MASLD and demonstrates the potential for repurposing an already approved vitamin compound to modulate this pathway, which has high translational clinical relevance.

“Given that niacin is a well-established and safe medication used to treat hyperlipidemia, it holds promise as a candidate for combination therapies targeting miRNA pathways in MASLD.”