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Australia Remains Ambiguous on Troop Deployment to Middle East
(MENAFN) Australia has maintained ambiguity regarding reports of troop deployments to the Middle East amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
While Canberra confirmed it sent a military plane in response to a request from the United Arab Emirates, the government has not verified the presence of any troops in the region.
“We don't comment on the movements of our special forces, but let me be absolutely clear: we are not having boots on the ground in Iran, and we've made that very clear from the outset of this conflict,” Defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters on Friday.
Tensions in the region have escalated since joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, with Tehran retaliating against US military bases and other assets in the Gulf.
Marles did not directly respond to questions about media reports suggesting that Australia’s Special Air Service Regiment (SAS) had been deployed to Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE.
“The government's posture is to provide support to the countries of the Gulf. We've responded to a request from the United Arab Emirates; our E-7 Wedgetail is in the region providing that support, but we are not having boots on the ground in Iran,” he said.
While Canberra confirmed it sent a military plane in response to a request from the United Arab Emirates, the government has not verified the presence of any troops in the region.
“We don't comment on the movements of our special forces, but let me be absolutely clear: we are not having boots on the ground in Iran, and we've made that very clear from the outset of this conflict,” Defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters on Friday.
Tensions in the region have escalated since joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, with Tehran retaliating against US military bases and other assets in the Gulf.
Marles did not directly respond to questions about media reports suggesting that Australia’s Special Air Service Regiment (SAS) had been deployed to Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE.
“The government's posture is to provide support to the countries of the Gulf. We've responded to a request from the United Arab Emirates; our E-7 Wedgetail is in the region providing that support, but we are not having boots on the ground in Iran,” he said.
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