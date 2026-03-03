Hillary Clinton Vs Nancy Mace: Explosive On-Camera Showdown During Epstein Deposition

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly told lawmakers she did not recall ever meeting disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein during hours of questioning before the House Oversight Committee.

Her closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, was briefly halted after Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert sent a photo from the session to a conservative influencer, who later posted it online - a move that violated committee protocol and drew immediate backlash.

Video released Monday by the committee shows Hillary Clinton confronting lawmakers over the breach.“I am done with this if you guys are doing that,” she said.“You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home.” The two sides later agreed to resume the session.

Tensions escalated as Republican lawmakers pressed her over alleged links to Epstein.“I am so tired of answering that question,” Clinton said at one point.

Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace over Lutnick email

She also clashed with Rep. Nancy Mace regarding her past connection to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Mace cited an email in which Lutnick allegedly asked Epstein to donate to a political event for Hillary Clinton at Cantor Fitzgerald. Hillary Clinton responded forcefully, raising her voice and insisting she be allowed to complete her answer.

Hillary Clinton said she met Lutnick after the September 11, 2001 attacks, when 650 Cantor Fitzgerald employees were killed at the World Trade Center. At the time, she was serving as a US senator from New York. The exchange grew increasingly tense, with Clinton pounding her palm on the table as she responded.

Pizzagate question draws strong push back

Boebert also questioned Clinton about references to“pizzagate,” a debunked conspiracy theory alleging that Democratic insiders harbored child sex slaves in a Washington pizzeria.“I can't believe you're even referencing it,” Clinton replied, noting that the conspiracy theory once led an armed man to enter a Washington restaurant.

Former President Bill Clinton, in his testimony, largely distanced himself from Epstein. He said anyone with information about Epstein's abuse should come forward.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from girls as young as 14 in Florida. He died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein visited the White House numerous times during Bill Clinton's presidency, and photographs show the two shaking hands.

The depositions were conducted as part of the House Oversight Committee's review of high-profile individuals' past interactions with Epstein. While both Clintons denied improper ties, the testimony underscored the continued political and public scrutiny surrounding Epstein's network and associations.

| 'Would have tuned Epstein in': Clinton after House Oversight Committee testimony