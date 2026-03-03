Kyiv Has One Week To Finalize City's Resilience Plan - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this during a conversation with journalists, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, of all the regions, only the capital's plan was not approved. There is a week left. At today's meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, I asked that every person be responsible for what they will do. We have given the capital an additional week. After all, we must work for the people and for the state. If the plan is not approved, the capital will face the same kind of winter," he said.

Zelensky on situation in Kyiv: If Capital requests, state provides maximum assistance

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that central state authorities are working to strengthen air defense.

"We are working on this, I am dealing with air defense as much as I can; the Ministry of Defense is working on it; the Commander-in-Chief is working on it. We are working on air defense. It may not be enough. And due to the challenges we are seeing today in the Middle East, because of the war, there may be a shortage of air defense systems," he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, during which resilience plans were approved for all regions and regional centers except Kyiv.