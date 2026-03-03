Barcelona Commemorates Khojaly Genocide With Memorial Event (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A memorial event titled“Return to Khojaly” was held at the Santa Maria de Valldonzella Royal Monastery in Barcelona to honor the victims of the Khojaly genocide, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event was organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Community in Barcelona, and the Azerbaijan House, with the support of the Azerbaijani government.

According to the Committee, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Spain, Ramiz Hasanov, official guests, local Azerbaijani residents, and representatives of the broader community attended the ceremony. The event began with a moment of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

Participants were then briefed on the horrific events of the night of February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces committed atrocities in Khojaly. The significance of international efforts to recognise the Khojaly tragedy was highlighted, including the “Justice for Khojaly!” campaign initiated in 2008 by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The artistic program featured classical music performances by the choir of the University of Barcelona, the Artinity Vocal Group, the Salvat Chamber Orchestra, and soloists. Under the direction of conductor Ahmet Suleyman Bilgin, the pieces focused on themes of memory, peace, and hope.

The musical pieces, centred on themes of memory, peace, and hope, were performed under candlelight, creating a reflective and emotional atmosphere, sending a powerful message that the memory of Khojaly will never be forgotten while promoting peace, mutual respect, and intercultural dialogue.